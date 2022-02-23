Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid: Goals and summary of the 1-1 draw for the Champions League

Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid for the Champions League (Photo: Reuters)

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid: English and Spanish drew 1-1 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League which was played at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

At minute 7 of the match, the Brazilian Renan Lodi of Atlético Madrid assisted Joao Félix with a perfect cross, who entered the area, and with a perfect ‘pop’ he beat the Manchester United goal.

Around 80 minutes, Manchester United found equality after a precise deep pass from Bruno Fernandes to attacker Anthony Elanga who finished off a cross and decreed the final 1-1.

Manchester United will host Atlético Madrid for the second leg of the round of 16 at Old Trafford in England on Tuesday, March 15.

Prior to the rematch between Manchester United and Atlético Madrid, the English side will face Watford, Manchester City and Tottenham in the Premier League. For its part, the ‘Colchonero’ team will play against Celta de Vigo, Real Betis and Cadiz for the Spanish LaLiga.

INCIDENTS

MIN 90+4: End of the match. Manchester United drew 1-1 with Atlético Madrid.

MIN 87: Phew! Antoine Griezmann (Atlético Madrid) finished off and the ball hit the post.

MINUTES 82: Substitution (Manchester United) Jesse Lingard came on to replace Jadon Sancho.

MIN 81: Manchester United goal! Anthony Elanga he defined hand in hand and scored 1-1 against Atlético Madrid.

Anthony Elanga scored 1-1 in Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid for the Champions League. (Video: ESPN).

MIN 75: Substitutions (Atlético Madrid) Antoine Griezmann and Thomas Lemar entered the game to replace Joao Félix and Renan Lodi.

MIN 74: Substitution (Manchester United) Anthony Elanga came on for Marcus Rashford.

MIN 67: Substitutions (Manchester United) Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic and Aaron Wan-Bissaka entered the game to replace Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba and Victor Lindelof.

MIN 65: Yellow card for Marcus Rashford (Manchesetr United) for a foul on Marcos Llorente.

MIN 63: Yellow card for Reinildo (Atlético Madrid) for an angry claim against referee Ovidiu Alin Hațegan.

MIN 50: Yellow card for Luke Shaw (Manchester United) for a foul on Sime Vrsaljko (Atlético Madrid)

MIN 47: Marcos Llorente’s shot (Atlético) went wide.

MIN 46: The second half started.

MIN 45+1: End of the first half. Atletico Madrid beat Manchester United 1-0.

MIN 45: Yellow card for Héctor Herrera (Atlético) for fouling Paul Pogba (United)

MIN 44: Ugh! Victor Lindelof (Manchester United) almost scored in his own goal, crashing the ball into the crossbar.

min 37: Cristiano Ronaldo (United) tried from outside the box, but his shot went wide of the Atlético Madrid goal.

min 34: Renan Lodi (Atlético) shot over the United goal and the ball crashed into the side net of the goal.

min 28: joao felix (Atlético) attempted a volley inside the area, but his shot was faulty.

min 15: A brawl breaks out in the area prior to the corner kick in favor of Manchester United.

min 14: Bruno Fernandes’ shot deflects off an Atlético Madrid defender and goes for a corner kick.

MIN 07: Atlético Madrid goal! João Félix scored with a header and opened the scoring against Man Utd.

Joao Félix’s goal for 1-0 in Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid for the Champions League. (Video: ESPN).

MIN 05: First shot by João Félix (Atlético) went wide.

MIN 03: Victor Lindelöf (United) blocked a shot from José Giménez (Atlético) that was destined for a goal.

MIN 01: The game started.

– A new mosaic was released in the stands of the Atlético Madrid stadium.

– The Anthem of the Champions League is heard and is blundered by those attending the stadium.

– The Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid at the maximum capacity allowed.

– Cristiano Ronaldo He will be a starter in the Manchester United vs Atlético Madrid match. For his part, Luis Suárez starts from the substitute bench.

ALIGNMENTS OF MANCHESTER UNITED VS ATLÉTICO MADRID

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Sime Vrsaljko, Stefan Savić, José María Giménez, Reinildo Mandava, Renan Lodi, Héctor Herrera, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Marcos Llorente, Ángel Correa and João Félix.

Man Utd: David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

PREVIEW OF MANCHESTER UNITED VS ATLÉTICO MADRID

The Athletic appears in front of his fans after winning 3-0 against Osasuna on Saturday in LaLiga, returning the smile to the rojiblancos for the good play they showed, after several games showing weakness, especially in defense.

The victory has given some peace of mind to a team in which there has been speculation about Simeone leaving, denied by the rojiblanco president, Enrique Cerezo.

While, Cristiano Ronaldo He will face a team that he has taken the measure of with 25 goals since he began his professional career.

WHAT TIME DO THEY PLAY?

Manchester United vs. Atletico Madrid It will be played at 3:00 pm (Peruvian time) in the Metropolitano de Madrid, but if you are not in Peruvian territory, check the broadcast schedules of the country where you are.

Mexico – 2:00 p.m.

Peru – 3:00 p.m.

Colombia – 3:00 p.m.

Ecuador – 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela – 4:00 p.m.

Bolivia – 4:00 p.m.

Argentina – 5:00 p.m.

Chile – 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay – 5:00 p.m.

Uruguay – 5:00 p.m.

Brazil – 5:00 p.m.

Spain – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE TO WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED VS. ATLETICO MADRID?

In Latin America you will be able to watch the duel via ESPN and Star Plus, while in Spain the Movistar+ signal will carry all the details of this important Champions League match.

– Argentina | Fox Sports Argentina, ESPN, Star+

– Bolivian | ESPN, Star+

– Brazil | TNT Brazil, HBO Max, TNT Go

– Chile | ESPN, Star+

– Colombia | ESPN, Star+

– Ecuador | ESPN, Star+

– Mexico | hbo max

– Paraguay | ESPN, Star+

– Peru | ESPN, Star+

– United States | SiriusXM FC, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Paramount+, CBS, Univision, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com

– Uruguay | ESPN, Star+

– Venezuela | ESPN, Star+

HOW TO WATCH STAR+ FOR MANCHESTER UNITED VS. ATLETICO MADRID?

In order to have access to Star+ you just have to register following these steps

– Enter the Star+ website

– Register with a username and password. If you do not have it, register by clicking here https://www.starplus.com/es-419/sign-up?type=standard

– Here you must enter your email, accept the subscription agreement.

– If you have Disney+, the system will ask you for these details to log in. If you don’t have it, it will ask you to enter a new

– Then you will have to enter the payment plan (monthly, quarterly or annual) that you want to access the platform.

– After completing these steps, you will have access to the entire catalog and the schedules of live events, such as LaLiga matches, Champions League or the F1 Grand Prix.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football – Champions League Final – Manchester City v Chelsea – Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal – May 29, 2021 General view of the trophy before the match Pool via REUTERS/Pierre-Philippe Marcou/File Photo

THIS IS HOW THE MADRILEÑOS AND THE ENGLISH ARRIVES

for this duel Champions Leaguethe French striker Antoine Griezmann He could have minutes on Wednesday after recovering from a muscle injury, but ‘Cholo’ will not be able to count on the injured captain Koke or the suspended Yannick Carrasco, although Thomas Lemar returns after his quarantine.

The colchoneros will try to maintain their reaction in LaLiga in Europe against a team that is also touched by rumors of disunity in the locker room, although the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to make it clear that they are very much alive.

In the meantime, the United manager confirmed that Edinson Cavani will not be able to count on him, as he has not recovered from a sore groin.

United’s last two victories in their domestic championship have helped them regain their goalscoring instinct with six goals, the same number they had scored in their previous five games.

An offensive efficiency that can be of help in a Metropolitan where the English will have little room for error.

LAST MATCHES OF UNITED AND ATLÉTICO MADRID

Atletico Madrid

02/19/22 | LaLiga | Osasuna 0-3 Atletico Madrid

02/16/22 | LaLiga | Atletico Madrid 0-1 Osasuna

02/12/22 | LaLiga | Atletico Madrid 4-3 Getafe

06/02/22 | LaLiga | Barcelona 4-2 Atletico Madrid

01/22/22 | LaLiga | Atletico Madrid 3-2 Valencia

Man Utd

02/20/22 | Premier League | Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United

02/15/22 | Premier League | Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

02/12/22 | Premier League | Manchester United 1-1 Southampton

02/08/22 | Premier League | Burnley 1-1 Manchester United

04/02/22 | FA Cup | Manchester United 1-1 (7-8) Middlesbrough

POSSIBLE ALIGNMENTS

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Vrsaljko, Savic, Gimenez, Mandava; Llorente, Herrera, Koke, Lodi; Suarez and Joao Felix.

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Lingard, Fernandes, Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Referee: Ovidiu Haţegan (ROU).

