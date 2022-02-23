Mads Mikkelsen as the new Grindelwald and more characters in the posters of “Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

Faced with a dire threat, magizoologist Newt Scamander leads a brave group of witches and wizards on a quest to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald. (Warner Bros.)

Not many were happy with the change of actor for Gellert Grindelwald in the filming of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secretsthe third installment of the prequel saga derived from the universe of Harry Potter. Originally, the role belonged to Johnny Depp, but, as a result of his legal situation and the controversy surrounding his failed marriage to Amber Heard, he was invited to withdraw from the cast and replaced prior to filming.

In the absence of a character, Warner Bros. undertook the search for a new interpreter who would be on par with Depp and offer a different approach to the magician. The solution came with Mads Mikkelsen, who we already saw in the role when the official trailer for the film was released. Recently, The production company revealed a new look at Grindelwald and more characters that will return to the big screen on April 8 in the United States.

Mads Mikkelsen is Grindelwald. (Warner Bros.)

Ezra Miller is Credence. (Warner Bros.)

Starring Eddie Redmayne, the franchise focuses mostly on the adventures of magizoologist Newt Scamander. Additionally, the plot also involves certain original characters from JK Rowling’s early books such as albus dumbledore (known since its appearance in harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone). The young version of the powerful sorcerer is played by Jude Law. Other stars that make up the cast are Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Katherine Waterston and Alexander Kuznetsov.

what will it be about Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets?

“Faced with a severe threat, magizoologist Newt Scamander leads a brave group of wizards and witches who seek to stop the evil Gellert Grindelwald,” says the official synopsis published by Warner Bros. Under the direction of David Yates, the film follows Scamander in his committed for defending the wizarding world on the eve of an announced battle between Grindelwald and Dumbledore.

Eddie Redmayne is Newt. (Warner Bros.)

Jude Law is Dumbledore. (Warner Bros.)

A video of Law has confirmed that the new trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will arrive this Thursday and, in turn, has provided more details about what the plot will be. “ I’m excited to tell you part of the story from your past [el de Dumbledore] who helped shape the legendary wizard we all love in Harry Potter will be revealed in this movie ”, he indicated.

As the title indicates, the secrets and the origin of the remembered director of Hogwarts will be the central premise of the third film. It is remembered that Grindelwald and Dumbledore went in search of the Deathly Hallows, and were known as The invincible lords of death, since the purpose was to get a very powerful magic to subdue the muggle race. However, not everything goes according to plan and we will finally see the evolution of the characters outside the pages written by Rowling.

Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda. (Warner Bros.)

Alison Sudol isQueenie. (Warner Bros.)

Aleksandr Kuznetsov is Helmut. (Warner Bros.)

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets It will be released on April 7 in theaters in Latin America.

