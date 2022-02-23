Madcap Moss successfully passes WWE medical tests



mad cap moss He gave the scare of the night at the WWE Elimination Chamber show when he received an Alabama Slam from Drew McIntyre. Moss’s skull hit the canvas head-on, and many thought he had been injured. Despite the spectacular accident, he was able to continue fighting normally, although there was much concern about his physical condition.

In a first report, it was indicated that Moss was fine after the show, although WWE wanted to run some tests to make sure it wasn’t something more serious. Sean Ross Sapp, a journalist for Fightful, and Mike Johnson, a journalist for PWInsider, have published an update on the status of the fighter, confirming that the tests have gone well and that Moss is out of danger.

“In an update from Madcap Moss, we were told some good news, in that while Madcap feels fine, his tests revealed no damage,” wrote Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select. “There was no pressure on Drew McIntyre as the spot was not his fault and he is considered a safe worker. Moss is said to be keen to prove he was an outlier“.

“When WWE returned to the United States, Madcap Moss underwent a series of medical tests (x-rays, etc.) to check his neck after the terrifying blow he received at WWE Elimination Chamber. He has overcome them all and is fineJohnson confirmed. “Moss may have been the luckiest person on the planet last weekend. There were quite a few people in the company surprised by the fact that Moss insisted that he was fine after the fight.”

