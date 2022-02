romantic vacation. Luan Santana and his girlfriend, Izabela Cunha, chose the paradisiacal beaches of Saint Barth to enjoy a few days off. There, they walked along the shore, cooled off in the sea and used all the facilities of the exclusive hotel where they stayed (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Holidays. Joy Corrigan enjoyed a few days off on the paradisiacal beaches of Cabo San Lucas, in Mexico. The model was photographed when she was leaving the exclusive hotel where she is staying. She wore a metallic red jumpsuit

Family trip. Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger went for a walk through the streets of Los Angeles with their children Jack and Lyla. In addition, they took the opportunity to make some purchases

Spa day. Megan Fox visited a renowned beauty center in Los Angeles. She sported a sporty black top and leggings ensemble that she paired with a faux fur coat. In addition, she wore a gray wool hat

Family outing. Khloe Kardashian took her nephews for a walk through the mall in Calabasas, California, where they went to have lunch at a Chinese restaurant.

Training and vacations. Gisele Bündchen ran from her during her stay in Costa Rica, where she has a family home with her husband, Tom Brady. The model took advantage of the opportunity and in addition to enjoying her vacation days, she did sports

Romantic night. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went to eat at the exclusive Carbone restaurant in New York. The artist wore a jean with a printed jumper and a brown jacket, while the rapper opted for a total white look

Katy Perry went for a walk with her daughter Daisy, who began to take her first steps. The artist took the little girl by the hand as they walked along a commercial promenade in Santa Monica

Melanie Griffith went to lunch at the exclusive San Vicente Bungalows restaurant in West Hollywood. To do this, she opted for a total black look of tights, shirt and boots. In addition, she wore sunglasses, a face mask and lace gloves.

Ariana Grande tried to go unnoticed when she left to see a Broadway show in New York. Although she took advantage of the use of a face mask, a cap and she always looked down, her look took all eyes: a metallic pink straples that she combined with an oversize coat (Photos: The Grosby Group)

