Logan director to make Buster Keaton biopic

James Mangold, director of Logan and Indiana Jones 5, will be responsible for telling the life and work of Buster Keaton in a new biopic.

Director of indiana jones 5 and Logan, james mangoldwill direct a film about the life of the filmmaker and comedian buster keaton. According to Deadline, Mangold and 20th Century Studios They are developing a Keaton project and Mangold is set to direct and produce the film. The movie will be based on the book. Cut to the Chasefrom mario meade. As the film is still in the development phase, there are no further details about it. We will know more in the coming months.

Joseph Frank Buster Keaton is one of the great icons of American cinema and entertainment. He was a pioneer during the early days of silent movies and is well known even today for some of his stunt work and physical comedies of his, which took over his career. That includes his peculiar contributions in The engineer of the General (1926) and The modern Sherlock Holmes (1924). He is widely recognized as one of the greatest stars and filmmakers in the history of cinema. And now the director of Logan He is going to tell us his story!

The trajectory of a director with a very interesting work

James Mangold himself has a very interesting film career, if not blameless. To his credit are films of the stature of The 3:10 train, Le Mans ’66, Logan or the biopic of Johnny Cash titled on the tightrope. He is currently in charge of indiana jones 5, presumably the last installment of the saga. The filmmaker recently updated the details of the production led by Harrison Ford. Apparently, it is almost complete after a month of filming.

steven spielberg He directed the four previous films in the saga and for a long time it was planned that he himself would be the director in charge of indiana jones 5. However, he ended up parting ways with the project in mid-2020. When James Mangold boarded the project, the new installment was largely reinvented and marked the start of something new. And that has had to face the coronavirus pandemic and other complications related to the progress of filming.