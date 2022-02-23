Lionel Messi stands up for Paris Saint-Germain

Lionel Messi (34 years old), emblem of FC Barcelona, ​​committed to Paris Saint-Germain during the past summer. For now, the Rosario star is experiencing a complicated adaptation in the French capital. Meanwhile, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has passed through the official media of the French entity.

These are the answers of Leo Messi

Paris Saint-Germain: “PSG is a club that has been growing a lot and that has a lot of ambition to continue growing. It has a lot of room for growth and it also has a lot of power to be able to do it. Today it is among the great clubs in the world and little by little it is developing more and more and getting bigger. Today it has nothing to envy the big clubs in the media”.

The Champions League: “Well, winning the Champions League is complicated because it is a competition in which the best are present and because any detail can leave you out of the competition when competing with such great clubs. We are very eager and excited to win it, but we have to go calmly As I say, it is difficult to win the Champions League, the best team does not always win and you have to be aware of all the details, because in the end the strong team is the one that achieves the objectives and we are on the way, we have to be even stronger “.

Angel Di Maria and Neymar: “Well, say Maria and ney I know them both from the national team and from Barcelona. With Kylian (Mbappé) he was the one I didn’t know either on or off the pitch, but little by little we are getting to know each other much more and getting to know each other on the pitch to relate better, to see how comfortable we feel with each other. Today I have to do it at PSG by playing with the best as I did at Barcelona”.

PSG’s home: “The Princes Park It is a special stadium, the way of experiencing the matches with the fans singing for 90 minutes. I had already seen it when I came as a visitor, that I had to come many times with Barcelona and, well, now having it every week the truth is that it is very nice and it feels, because they don’t stop singing for a minute. It is a closed stadium, where everything reverberates, it was very nice when I scored the first goal.”