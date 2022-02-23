Lindsay Lohan Reveals We’ve Always Got Her Last Name Wrong

The actress debuted on the famous social network and gave something to talk about with her first video, since a mispronunciation was revealed.

The former Disney girl, Lindsay Lohanmade his debut on the famous video sharing platform, TikTok and he did it with a clip that has given much to talk about among his followers.

On record, the 35-year-old actress told her followers: “Hi everyone. It’s Lindsay Lohan, and guess what? I’m on TikTok now.”.

While the idea of ​​Lohan getting an account on the social network is already exciting, what really got fans talking was the the way he pronounced his name .

Instead of ‘Low-HAN’as almost everyone has been saying all this time, Lindsay pronounced her last name as ‘Low-EN’leaving fans questioning everything they thought they knew.

Such was the astonishment that his followers immediately commented: “Lindsay…lowen?” and “Wait. Lindsay ‘LOWEN?!? Have I been saying that wrong my whole life?!?”



Warner Bros. Pictures Read Also > Actor who played Sandra Bullock’s son in “A Possible Dream” impacts with drastic weight loss

Some joked that they are bored with celebrities correcting the pronunciation of their names: “I can’t handle this anymore… first Ariana Grande, then Taylor Lautner, now you. Have I ever said a good word in my life?” one follower commented.

It is worth mentioning that Lohan recently announced her engagement to Bader Shammas and he resumed his career in the interpretation of the hand of Netflix.