Leonardo DiCaprio’s reaction after the declaration of an island as a protected area in Colombia

In December of last year, after the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Isla Ají was declared a protected area in Colombia, located in Puerto Merizalde, Cuenca del Naya in the district of Buenaventura, Valle del Cauca. Although the statement was a month ago, actor and environmental activist Leonardo Dicaprio, reacted to the topic.

“Colombia has declared Isla Ají a protected marine area. The locally led movement to protect the area it will safeguard 246 km² of the country’s Pacific coast, shelter endangered species and support the traditional livelihoods of local communities”wrote the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor, through his Twitter account.

After the movie star’s comment, Environment Minister Carlos Eduardo Correa stated that: “Our goal is to protect 30% of our marine and terrestrial areas in 2022. The declaration of Isla Ají as a protected areamade by the Autonomous Corporation, was the first after the announcement by the president, Ivan Duque during COP 26 in Glasgow”.

Declared as a protected area

The Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), on December 13, published the information and the importance of this news, since Ají Island is a territory with vast biodiversity and benefits the community in Buenaventura. “We celebrate the declaration of Isla Ají as a new protected area (DRMI) in the Colombian Pacific.”

For its part, the MinAmbiente declared: “Ají Island is now a protected area, this is historic for Valle del Cauca, for Colombia. It is the first declaration of a protected area after the commitments made by the country at COP26. This demonstrates our country’s interest in contributing to conservation, which is why I recognize the leadership of the CVC and Valle del Cauca in carrying out these types of declarations.”