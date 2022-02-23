Leonardo DiCaprio shows off his investment in an organic champagne brand

Leonardo DiCaprio raises a glass to Mother Earth as he proudly announces that he has bought a stake in the Champagne Telmont wine company, which has ecologically sustainable production methods.

“From protecting the biodiversity on their land, to using 100% renewable electricity, the Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce its environmental footprint. Proud to join as an investor in Champagne Telmont,” the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist tweeted.

DiCaprio explained that the sustainable brand aims to offer a greener future.

“Champagne Telmont, together with its viticulturist partners, has set itself the goal of producing 100% organic champagne, ensuring a fully sustainable production life cycle for years to come,” the actor said in a statement posted by Telmont on his Instagram account. .

In turn, the president of the company, Ludovic du Plessis, said that he was excited by the incorporation of the film star. “Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends a strong message of support for Telmont, which will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans.”

The director said that the company seeks to keep one foot in the tradition of making champagne and the other in modernity, seeking sustainability. The company, in addition to working on ecological production in the management of its land, also collects used bottles on the Telmont farm and transforms them into candles made with soy wax and untreated wooden sticks, according to its Instagram account.

The investment amount and DiCaprio’s percentage stake in the wine company, founded in 1912 near Épernay, in northern France, were not disclosed.