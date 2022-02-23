Leonardo DiCaprio invests in French champagne brand Telmont

FILE PHOTO: Leonardo DiCaprio poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S. February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

PARIS, Feb 23 (Reuters) – American film actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Rémy Cointreau said on Wednesday, as luxury brands they seek celebrity alliances to broaden their appeal.

“From protecting biodiversity on their land to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce their environmental footprint, which makes me proud to join them as an investor,” DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, LVMH’s Moet Hennessy purchased a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z’s Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and the French drinks company Rémy Cointreau, whose rivals are Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnerships with celebrities in their bid to appeal to younger customers, and Jay-Z’s wife, pop star Beyoncé, is already involved in sportswear brand Ivy. Park.

DiCaprio is one of the most famous actors in Hollywood, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in the movie “The Revenant”, while his other successful films have been “Titanic” and “The Wolf of Wall Street”.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Clarence Fernandez; translated by Tomás Cobos)