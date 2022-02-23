Leonardo DiCaprio acquires a stake in an organic champagne house

The prominent Hollywood actor and environmental activist, 47, said he was drawn to the century-old brand based in Damery because of its green accreditations.

“From the protection of biodiversity on their land to the use of 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically reduce its environmental footprintwhich makes me proud to join her as a shareholder,” said the star of Titanic, Inception and Don’t Look Up.

In 1912, winegrower Henri Lhôpital founded Telmont near Épernay, in northern France, in the wake of the Champagne riots, a series of riots sparked by four years of poor harvests. In 1911, he wrote the song Gloire au Champagne, the lyrics of which urged viticulturists to maintain high levels of quality in the production of the sparkling drink.

His son, André Lhôpital, took over as cellar master after his father’s death in 1937. Two years later, he joined the 2nd Cuirassiers Regiment, the oldest cavalry regiment in the French army, dating from the 17th century. The Telmont logo – a knight’s helmet – pays homage to the cuirassiers’ insignia.

The French beverage company Rémy Cointreau acquired a majority stake in Telmont in October 2020.

DiCaprio’s investment It’s the latest in a series of celebrity endorsements for luxury brands trying to appeal to younger customers..

In February 2021, LVMH’s Moët Hennessy acquired a 50% stake in Armand de Brignac champagne brandfrom rap star Jay-Z.

Last year, Lady Gaga and Dom Pérignon teamed up to create The Queendom, a limited edition rosé wine. He also designed 110 personalized sculptures that will be sold exclusively in the brand’s main stores.

Fashion designer Vera Wang teamed up with Vodka Chopin to create a gluten-free version of the drink with a uniquely designed bottle.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of prominent stars have launched their own brands of alcohol.

Brad Pitt released the second bottle of his rosé champagneFleur de Miraval, heading into the 2021 holiday season. The first bottles debuted in 2020 priced at approximately $400 each.

Actor Jamie Foxx launched his own Brown Sugar Bourbon liquor company to critical acclaim in 2018. The model Kendall Jenner worked for four years in her own brand of tequila, 818which debuted in May of last year.