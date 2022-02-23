Leclerc (Ferrari), the fastest in the first Montmeló test

The first tests of Formula One started and Charles Leclerc, from Ferrari, was the fastest in the session at the Circuit Barcelona-Catalonia

Some tests in which the ten teams that make up the championship participate and that this Wednesday have begun to show the cards they will have for the new course.

Leclerc, who set a best time of 1m20.165s, was also the most driven in the morning (80 laps), completing a very solid and positive morning sessionin which he has set a constant pace and has not suffered setbacks.

In the morning the Spaniard Fernando Alonso also rode, who has completed 54 laps with his Alpine and has set the seventh fastest time, with 1:23.317.

After completing his first 33 laps, Alonso made a 45-minute break in the box, to return to the track again and complete 19 more laps to continue collecting data on the aerodynamic performance of the A522. These have been the times of the morning session:

.1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 1:20.165 80 laps.

.two. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) 1:20.474 50 laps.

.3. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) 1:20.784 77 laps.

.4. Sebastien Vettel (GER/Aston Martin) 1:21.276 52 laps.

.5. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) 1:21.638 44 laps.

.6. Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull) 1:22.246 76 laps

.7. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine) 1:23.317 54 laps

.8. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) 1:23.379 66 laps.

.9. Nikita Mazepin (RUS/Hass) 1:24.505 20 laps.

10. Robert Kubica (POL/Alfa Romeo) 1:25.909 9 laps.