launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet
It’s official, The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra arrive in Mexico. Just a couple of weeks after its official presentation, the new flagships from Samsung arrive in our country.
The new Galaxy S22 family has official prices in Mexico of:
- Galaxy S22, 8/128GB: 21,999 pesos
- Galaxy S22, 8/256GB: 23,999 pesos
- Galaxy S22+, 8/128GB: 25,999 pesos
- Galaxy S22+, 8/256GB: 27,999 pesos
- Galaxy S22 Ultra, 8/128GB: 30,999 pesos
- Galaxy S22 Ultra, 8/256GB: 32,999 pesos
- Galaxy S22 Ultra, 12/512GB: 35,999 pesos
As we already know, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are the direct successors of the family, refining the design of the last generation, in two size options. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note, both by design and by the integration of the S-Pen. It is the largest of the family, integrating the largest screen, best photographic technology and the exclusive functions of the S-Pen.
However, the important thing to mention is that The three Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as previously confirmed. Below is a summary table of the technical specifications of the new Samsung flagships:
|
Galaxy S22
|
Galaxy S22+
|
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|
Dimensions and weight
|
70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm
168 grams
|
75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm
196 grams
|
77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm
229 grams
|
Screen
|
6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FullHD+ resolution
Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Gorilla Glass Victus+
|
6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
FullHD+ resolution
Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz
240 Hz touch sampling rate
1,750 nits maximum brightness
Gorilla Glass Victus+
|
6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Edge
QHD+ resolution
Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz
240 Hz touch sampling rate
Gorilla Glass Victus+
1750 nits maximum brightness
|
chipsets
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|
RAM MEMORY AND STORAGE
|
8GB RAM
128/256GB of storage
|
8GB RAM
128/256GB of storage
|
8/12GB of RAM
128/256/512GB of storage
|
OS
|
OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12
|
OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12
|
OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12
|
REAR CAMERAS
|
Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS
12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °
10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS
|
Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS
12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °
10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS
|
Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF
12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °
10 megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
10 megapixel f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom
|
FRONTAL CAMERA
|
10 megapixels f/2.2
|
10 megapixels f/2.2
|
40 megapixels f/2.2
|
BATTERY
|
3,700 mAh with 25W fast charge
15W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|
4,500 mAh with 45W fast charge
15W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|
5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge
15W wireless charging
Reverse wireless charging
|
OTHERS
|
5G connectivity
ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.2
IP68 certification
|
5G connectivity
ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
IP68 certification
UWB
|
Integrated S-Pen, 2.8 ms latency
5G connectivity
ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
IP68 certification
UWB
|
Price
|
From 21,999 pesos
|
From 25,999 pesos
|
From 30,999 pesos
The new Galaxy S22 Ultra family will be officially launched in Mexico on March 11, and its presale will start on February 25. Available at Samsung’s online store, carriers, retail chains and department stores, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in black, white, green and rose gold, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in black, white, green and burgundy.
Samsung mentions that during the presale period from February 25 to March 10, users will be able to choose one of two benefits when purchasing the Galaxy S22:
- Double the memory, that is, versions of 256 GB at the price of 128 GB, or 512 GB at the price of 256 GB in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Care+ for one year
The program also applies galaxy redemption to exchange Galaxy smartphones from previous generations in exchange for the new Galaxy S22, with savings of up to 10,000 pesos, according to Samsung. And finally, other benefits are included in the Galaxy S22 such as 1,000 pesos of credit for YouTube and Play Store, 6 months of OneDrive, 4 months of YouTube Premium, 3 months of Spotify Premium and 2 months of apps such as LightRoom and Premiere Rush.