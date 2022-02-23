launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

It’s official, The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra arrive in Mexico. Just a couple of weeks after its official presentation, the new flagships from Samsung arrive in our country.

The new Galaxy S22 family has official prices in Mexico of:

Galaxy S22, 8/128GB: 21,999 pesos

Galaxy S22, 8/256GB: 23,999 pesos

Galaxy S22+, 8/128GB: 25,999 pesos

Galaxy S22+, 8/256GB: 27,999 pesos

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 8/128GB: 30,999 pesos

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 8/256GB: 32,999 pesos

Galaxy S22 Ultra, 12/512GB: 35,999 pesos

As we already know, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are the direct successors of the family, refining the design of the last generation, in two size options. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note, both by design and by the integration of the S-Pen. It is the largest of the family, integrating the largest screen, best photographic technology and the exclusive functions of the S-Pen.

However, the important thing to mention is that The three Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as previously confirmed. Below is a summary table of the technical specifications of the new Samsung flagships:

Galaxy S22 Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Dimensions and weight 70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm 168 grams 75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm 196 grams 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm 229 grams Screen 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FullHD+ resolution Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz 240 Hz touch sampling rate Gorilla Glass Victus+ 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X FullHD+ resolution Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz 240 Hz touch sampling rate 1,750 nits maximum brightness Gorilla Glass Victus+ 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Edge QHD+ resolution Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz 240 Hz touch sampling rate Gorilla Glass Victus+ 1750 nits maximum brightness chipsets Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM MEMORY AND STORAGE 8GB RAM 128/256GB of storage 8GB RAM 128/256GB of storage 8/12GB of RAM 128/256/512GB of storage OS OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12 REAR CAMERAS Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 ° 10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 ° 10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF 12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 ° 10 megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom 10 megapixel f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom FRONTAL CAMERA 10 megapixels f/2.2 10 megapixels f/2.2 40 megapixels f/2.2 BATTERY 3,700 mAh with 25W fast charge 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging 4,500 mAh with 45W fast charge 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge 15W wireless charging Reverse wireless charging OTHERS 5G connectivity ultrasonic fingerprint sensor WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.2 IP68 certification 5G connectivity ultrasonic fingerprint sensor WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 IP68 certification UWB Integrated S-Pen, 2.8 ms latency 5G connectivity ultrasonic fingerprint sensor WiFi 6E Bluetooth 5.2 IP68 certification UWB Price From 21,999 pesos From 25,999 pesos From 30,999 pesos





The new Galaxy S22 Ultra family will be officially launched in Mexico on March 11, and its presale will start on February 25. Available at Samsung’s online store, carriers, retail chains and department stores, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in black, white, green and rose gold, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in black, white, green and burgundy.

Samsung mentions that during the presale period from February 25 to March 10, users will be able to choose one of two benefits when purchasing the Galaxy S22:

Double the memory, that is, versions of 256 GB at the price of 128 GB, or 512 GB at the price of 256 GB in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Care+ for one year





The program also applies galaxy redemption to exchange Galaxy smartphones from previous generations in exchange for the new Galaxy S22, with savings of up to 10,000 pesos, according to Samsung. And finally, other benefits are included in the Galaxy S22 such as 1,000 pesos of credit for YouTube and Play Store, 6 months of OneDrive, 4 months of YouTube Premium, 3 months of Spotify Premium and 2 months of apps such as LightRoom and Premiere Rush.