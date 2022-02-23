launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

It’s official, The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra arrive in Mexico. Just a couple of weeks after its official presentation, the new flagships from Samsung arrive in our country.

The new Galaxy S22 family has official prices in Mexico of:

  • Galaxy S22, 8/128GB: 21,999 pesos
  • Galaxy S22, 8/256GB: 23,999 pesos
  • Galaxy S22+, 8/128GB: 25,999 pesos
  • Galaxy S22+, 8/256GB: 27,999 pesos
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra, 8/128GB: 30,999 pesos
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra, 8/256GB: 32,999 pesos
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra, 12/512GB: 35,999 pesos

As we already know, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are the direct successors of the family, refining the design of the last generation, in two size options. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the spiritual successor to the Galaxy Note, both by design and by the integration of the S-Pen. It is the largest of the family, integrating the largest screen, best photographic technology and the exclusive functions of the S-Pen.

However, the important thing to mention is that The three Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in Mexico with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, as previously confirmed. Below is a summary table of the technical specifications of the new Samsung flagships:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Dimensions and weight

70.6 x 146 x 7.6mm

168 grams

75.8 x 157.4 x 7.6mm

196 grams

77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9mm

229 grams

Screen

6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD+ resolution

Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FullHD+ resolution

Adaptive refresh rate from 10 to 120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling rate

1,750 nits maximum brightness

Gorilla Glass Victus+

6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Edge

QHD+ resolution

Variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling rate

Gorilla Glass Victus+

1750 nits maximum brightness

chipsets

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM MEMORY AND STORAGE

8GB RAM

128/256GB of storage

8GB RAM

128/256GB of storage

8/12GB of RAM

128/256/512GB of storage

OS

OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

OneUI 4.1 based on Android 12

REAR CAMERAS

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS

12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °

10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF, OIS

12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °

10 megapixel f/2.2 telephoto with 3x optical zoom, OIS

Quadruple: 108 megapixels f / 1.8 main, DualPixel AF

12 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 120 °

10 megapixel f/2.4 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom

10 megapixel f/4.9 telephoto with 10x optical zoom, 100x digital zoom

FRONTAL CAMERA

10 megapixels f/2.2

10 megapixels f/2.2

40 megapixels f/2.2

BATTERY

3,700 mAh with 25W fast charge

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

4,500 mAh with 45W fast charge

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

5,000 mAh with 45W fast charge

15W wireless charging

Reverse wireless charging

OTHERS

5G connectivity

ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

IP68 certification

5G connectivity

ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

IP68 certification

UWB

Integrated S-Pen, 2.8 ms latency

5G connectivity

ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

IP68 certification

UWB

Price

From 21,999 pesos

From 25,999 pesos

From 30,999 pesos
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Ultra Mexico Launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Official Price Technical Features

The new Galaxy S22 Ultra family will be officially launched in Mexico on March 11, and its presale will start on February 25. Available at Samsung’s online store, carriers, retail chains and department stores, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be available in black, white, green and rose gold, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in black, white, green and burgundy.

Samsung mentions that during the presale period from February 25 to March 10, users will be able to choose one of two benefits when purchasing the Galaxy S22:

  • Double the memory, that is, versions of 256 GB at the price of 128 GB, or 512 GB at the price of 256 GB in the case of the Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Samsung Care+ for one year
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Launch Price Mexico Presale Benefits

The program also applies galaxy redemption to exchange Galaxy smartphones from previous generations in exchange for the new Galaxy S22, with savings of up to 10,000 pesos, according to Samsung. And finally, other benefits are included in the Galaxy S22 such as 1,000 pesos of credit for YouTube and Play Store, 6 months of OneDrive, 4 months of YouTube Premium, 3 months of Spotify Premium and 2 months of apps such as LightRoom and Premiere Rush.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker