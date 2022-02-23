La Nación / Jlo celebrated the 14 years of his twins

February 22 is one of the most important dates for Jennifer López and Marc Anthony because it is the birthday of the twins Emme Maximilian David and Emme Maribel Muñiz, the result of their love relationship in the past. The teenagers were born in 2008, so yesterday they blew out their fourteen candles.

It should be noted that although the marriage between the Bronx diva and singer had ended in 2011, both maintain very good relationships to the point that on several occasions, they have been seen together in special events for their children.

In this context, Jlo shared with his followers on his official Instagram account a video that compiles images of the most important moments of his life with young people, accompanied by an emotional message addressed especially to Max and Lulu, as she calls them. .

So this is 14! My babies, my sun, my loves. The happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts Max and Lulu. They have taught me the true meaning of life and changed me forever in the most incredible way. I am very grateful for both of you! I just hope I can be half the blessing they have been in my life, ”she says in part of the publication.

He highlights that 2/22/22 is a unique moment in life for humanity due to the numbering, for which he stated: “Today the door opens to a more satisfactory, sustainable and aligned future… a day to continue Go ahead and stop living in the past.

And she pointed out that it is a rebirth, to later reveal that for 14 years that date has always symbolized for her the first day of the rest of her life. At the end she remarked: “Max and Lulu, I will love you forever and ever” she thanked everyone Jlo.

For her part, according to publications, Emme is interested in the world of music since the 2020 Super Bowl had shared the stage with her mother. While Max would be focused on acting, after his debut as an actor in the movie Marry Me, where he displayed all his talent.