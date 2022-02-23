Kylie Jenner’s baby’s middle name is a tribute to her father Travis Scott

Travis and Kylie with their daughter Stormi credit:Bang Showbiz

The birth certificate of Kylie Jenner’s second baby with Travis Scott has just been leaked to the press and reveals her little one’s full name: Wolf Jacques Webster, in a nod to his famous father. The popular rapper chose his own pseudonym when he started his career in the world of music, but his name is actually Jacques Bermon Webster II.

The young couple has followed a family tradition of Kylie, whose middle name is ‘Kristen’ after her mother Kris Jenner. Although not many know it, the businesswoman’s older sister is not only called Kourtney; Her full name is Kourtney Mary Kardashian. And who is Mary? Her maternal grandmother, better known as ‘Jo’, who has been a constant presence in the lives of her granddaughters and who has appeared on several occasions in the clan’s old media reality show.

At first it was speculated that Kylie’s first son, who already has little Stormi with Travis, was going to be called Angel, because that’s the way his aunts referred to him on social media to celebrate the news of his birth on February 2.

A few days later, the celebrity clarified that it was not true and officially introduced him as Wolf, a very original name that means ‘Wolf’ and that is at the height of those of his maternal cousins: Chicago, Reign (Kingdom), North (North ), Psalm (Psalm), True (Truth), Saint (Holy) or Dream (Dream).