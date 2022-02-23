Kylie Jenner speaks Spanish perfectly and here we have the proof

Kylie Jenner that she is one of the richest women in the world of entertainment and without a doubt an example for her followers, as she is one of the youngest and most important businesswomen in the industry.

Now, Kylie Jenner has not fallen in love only because of her career as a businesswoman, but because she shows that she knows how to master another language and it is nothing less than Spanish. We tell you all the details, so she keeps reading!

Kylie Jenner speaking Spanish is the best thing you’ll see today

Just when we thought Stormi and Wolf Webster’s mom couldn’t get any cooler, boom! A funny video begins to circulate again of Kylie fighting with her Latin stylist. The socialite who is a whole box of cuteness, apparently is a big fan of the Spanish language, since she speaks it extremely fluently.

The video that went viral in a matter of minutes, shows us a fun moment between her and her stylist, whom she appreciates very much and with whom she only played, saying: “Shut your mouth please,” says Kylie, while he replies: ” Don’t even talk to me like that, not me!”

For many fans, Kylie Jenner’s voice sounds better in Spanish than in English. Instagram @kyliejenner

The moment that has become one of our favorites has a funny climax when Kylie expresses herself in Spanish: “I’m sick of you.” Thus, she is apparently nervous while her stylist and friend questions her, asking “Explain why you’re sick of me”, finally she looks intimidated and suffers a bit of stage fright “no” between laughs.

Why does Kylie Jenner speak Spanish?

Although we do not know 100% the real reason why he speaks Spanish, we believe that it is because of his great friendship with several Latinos such as Rosalía and Maluma.

Also remember that the businesswoman lives in Los Angeles, California, one of the cities in the United States with the largest community of residents in Latin America and the vast majority speak Spanish, perhaps that is the reason why Kylie speaks Spanish so well.