Kylie Jenner reveals that it takes three and a half hours to put on makeup

Kylie Jenner has revealed that it takes three and a half hours to get completely made up much to the confusion of her followers.

The mogul opened up about her long routine during a new YouTube video with her longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada, where she revealed that she spends a significant portion of that time on her phone much to Tejada’s frustration.

Jenner shared the idea for her beauty routine as Tejada talked about her favorite and least favorite things about working with the reality TV star. The makeup artist revealed that her least favorite part of her is when the 23-year-old doesn’t give her full attention.

“You’re always on your phone and sometimes I’m like, ‘Look up, look up, look down,’ and then she looks up,” Tejada said.

In response, Jenner stated, “First of all, I work on my phone all day and then the only way I’m going to get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I hang out for a bit.”

During the video, Jenner also revealed that her “least favorite” part of the process is how long it takes, before acknowledging, “But, I’m happy in the end. You know, every second is worth it, but it takes forever.”

The reveal sparked a variety of reactions among Jenner fans, with many wondering if that time could be better spent.

“Three and a half hours that she could have spent with her daughter. Nothing like priorities,” one person wrote on Twitter, referring to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s three-year-old daughter, Stormi.

Another said: “Oh great. I spend like 15 minutes doing my makeup and it’s only that long because my kids interrupt me and they’re my priority.”

However, others used the information to make an important point about beauty standards, with someone else pointing out that if it takes Jenner as long to look like she’s wearing very little makeup, it’s worth remembering when you see someone who looks perfect with “Just a few makeup marks.”

“It takes 3.5 hours of makeup service to make it look like you’re wearing very little makeup,” they wrote. “Remember this the next time you see someone whose face looks perfect with ‘almost no makeup’.”

While there was some criticism in response to the confession, many of Jenner’s fans were also interested in the whole process, with another follower expressing a desire to see the entire lengthy makeup application.

“I would love to see a full glam from start to finish that is three hours long, with no cuts. Kylie is truly the beauty standard for our generation and it would be amazing to see how she pulls off her look from start to finish. It really is an art,” they commented on YouTube.