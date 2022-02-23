Kim Kardashian’s Fleet of Cars Costs Over $100,000 in Custom Jobs

Kim Kardashian He recently showed off his fleet of cars, which is not only impressive because they’re expensive luxury rides, but he also dropped 6 numbers just to assign them.

Now that’s some serious rich people, but sources tell TMZ… The three whips Kim showed off during her Vogue video interview (Lambo, Rolls Royce, and Maybach) came into the store because she wanted them to match the color of her house. .

Yes, I invested $100K up north to paint it all “Grey Ghost”… to decorate his mansion.

Our sources tell us the custom paint job was done by Platinum Motorsports in Los Angeles, and we’re told the color is a very specific Rolls-Royce gray. Sorry, you probably can’t find this at your local auto body shop.

Each whip took about a month to make, because it’s not just a simple spray paint. We were told that the guys at Platinum had to take apart every part of the car in order to apply the color.

If you’re curious as to which of the KK cars took the longest to work on… we’re told it’s a Lamborghini Urus, because it has a complex body kit up front. And yes, our sources say that Kim was very involved in the process along the way…she knew exactly what she wanted.

One last thing… Platinum has been dealing with Kim for a while and told us that she has clients calling and asking for “Kim K”.

The best money can buy a plate.

Source link