Kim Kardashian sends hint to Kanye West by sharing a moment with North West

kim kardashian He never stops talking and after all the controversy with his ex, kanye-westwho in one of her posts blamed her for letting her eldest daughter, North West had TikTokthe businesswoman has responded in the best way.

The conflict escalated to the public level and after other controversial publications by the rapper, including those in which he expressed his desire to have his family back, Kim Kardashian published some tender photos with her eldest daughter.

In the images in question, Kim Kardashian appears with her firstborn using same pajamas, a pink design with small printed hearts.

In the photographs, mother and daughter pose very happy and funWhile they are lying in bedan emotional moment of mother and daughter.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram.

Hint at Kanye West?

When Kanye West attacked Kim Kardashian for the first time on Instagram, it was a claim for letting her 8-year-old daughter have TikTok, to which the businesswoman replied that as main provider and caretaker of their childrendid his best to protect her and allow her to express her creativity.

This post of Kim Kardashian with North Westcomes approximately two weeks after the controversy began on Instagram, and only a few days after Kanye West will bring his sons North and Saint to Super Bowl LVI.