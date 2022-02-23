Kim Kardashian Posts Photo of Old Halloween Costume

Kim Kardashian fans joke about her new bikini photos.

If there’s one thing Kim Kardashian has amply demonstrated over the years, it’s that she’s the absolute queen of Halloween costumes (and super-tight dresses). Year after year, the businesswoman leaves her followers speechless with her incredible ‘looks’, which she usually wears to match her best friend, Jonathan Chevan.

The businesswoman has rescued a photo of those wonderful costumes from the trunk of memories, and she has done it to congratulate the birthday to your best friend. Kardashian has shared the photo of Halloween 2018, when they both dressed up as the iconic duo Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Kardashian and Cheban took as inspiration the extravagant outfits that the couple wore at the 1999 MTV VMAs and recreated them in their own way, resulting in a “momentazo” worth remembering.

Their outfits are priceless. Kim wears a pink beanie adorned with feathers, a white corset and sequined pants. On her side, Jonathan wears a gray trench coat and black Converse. This is the Halloween costume in question:

And these are the ‘looks’ that Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee wore at the aforementioned gala. Kim and Jonathan worked hard on the costume, because they look the same. Surely they did not miss the premiere of Pam & Tommy on Disney +, the series that tells the murky history of this iconic couple of the 90s.

The businesswoman and the gastronomic ‘influencer’ (she freaks out with her Instagram profile, @foodgood) love to recreate outfits as a duo. The year before, we’d seen them dressed up as Cher and Sonny Bono, but it’s also hard to forget the time they dressed up as Carole Baskin and Joe Exotic.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban met at a mutual friend’s birthday party more than ten years ago. Since then, the businesswoman and the public relations are inseparable, to the point that he has appeared in the odd episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’. We are already looking forward to seeing what costume they surprise us with this Halloween.

