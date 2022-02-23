Kim Kardashian opens up about Kourtney and Travis Barker’s relationship

Everyone seems to have an opinion about the media relationship that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show through Instagram. And it is that the couple, who accumulates dozens of headlines either by eating their mouths in public or by sharing risque images on their social networks, leaves no one indifferent. And of course, here what really matters is the opinion of those who know them in flesh and blood —which, unfortunately, is not our case—. For example kim kardashiansister of the businesswoman who stars in one of the romances of the year.

Will the most famous sister of the clan approve of this intense relationship? Her answer was given to us by herself when last Monday she shared a snapshot on Instagram in which she appeared having dinner with Kourtney and Travis. The way she cataloged them was quite striking: “Dinner with my favorite couples”. A message that he published in a humorous tone given that, in addition to the aforementioned couple, in the other photo we can see Khloe and Rob, Kim’s brothers. That is to say, that his favorite couple —currently— are Kourtney and Travis. We thus witness a public approval by Kim, what an eye, he also has a possible past with the drummer.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

What relationship do Kim and Travis have?

A priori, currently the only link that unites the businesswoman and the drummer is precisely the relationship he has with Kourtney, but the truth is that last May Shanna Moakler, Travis’s own ex-wife, dynamited the internet with some statements that linked both in a strange way:

“I divorced Travis because I caught him having an affair with Kim! And now he’s dating his sister…it sucks, but I’m not the bad one!

The news quickly spread like wildfire and a source close to the Kardashians told the ‘Page Six’ media outlet that Kim and Travis actually met through Paris Hilton, who would be the same one who introduced him to Kourtney. And well, the issue was left there, a little buried and overshadowed by the amount of news that Kourtney and the drummer have generated by themselves. And we think it will continue to be that way for a while. The thing is, yes, Kim Kardashian likes lovebirds.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io