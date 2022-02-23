Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary from ‘The Matrix 4’ to leukemia research

Keanu Reeves has donated almost all of his salary earned in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ for leukemia research. How much did Keanu Reeves earn from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’? | Source: Diffusion | Photographer: Diffusion



Keanu Reeves has been recognized, apart from his great performances, for his humility in real life, and recently, according to international media, the actor of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’has donated nearly all of his salary to research into Alzheimer’s disease. leukemia.

How much did Keanu Reeves earn from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’?

According to international media, Keanu Reeves made a significant donation for research into leukemia disease. the actor of ‘John Wick’ won a $10 million advance to film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, to later receive another 35 million after the success of the fourth installment of the popular saga was confirmed.

Keanu Reeves, of the total amount received, delivered the 70% to an institution that conducts a study that investigates cancer in the blood. The donation was approximately 31 million and a half dollars.





Keanu Reeves in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’. | Source: Warner Bros. Pictures | Photographer: Warner Bros. Pictures

Why did Keanu Reeves donate to these investigations?

Keanu Reeves and leukemia disease have been related since the year 1991then to his younger sister kim will be diagnosed with disease. Also, the Canadian actor 57 years He has not only made this type of donation now, but previously, he has made various donations for research into this disease, and created a foundation for people who are treated for leukemia: “I have a private foundation that has been going for five or six years and helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research. I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”

On the other hand, Keanu Reeves auctioned off a 15-minute meeting with him via Zoom, which reached 19 thousand dollars, and all the money was donated to Camp Rainbow Golda summer program for Idaho children with cancer.