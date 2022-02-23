Katy Perry Reveals 1 Surprising Item Around the House Her Daughter Currently Likes

Katy Perry is known for being a world famous singer, but now she is also a mom. She and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, have a daughter named Daisy.

Perry recently shared some details about the current chapter of her parenting journey, revealing a surprising element that her daughter is really into right now.

Katy Perry gave birth to her daughter Daisy in 2020

Perry and Bloom started dating in 2016 and got engaged in 2019. In August 2020, Perry gave birth to Daisy.

Perry has shared some exciting discoveries about motherhood with the media. She told Variety in 2021: “I never really knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mom has that for me, but I didn’t really experience it first-hand until I had my son. And that was just another level. I think I see through the eyes of a child, as if my life and my art always felt fun, so it’s amazing to be able to relate to children even in your 30s.”

Additionally, Perry also revealed to Audacy earlier this year that she and Bloom help each other juggle careers and parenting.

“I have a great partner who is a great help. And when I’m not working, I’m just in the mom zone 24/7,” he explained. “And when Orlando is between movies, he’s right there pulling the weight. We’re just a great team.”

Perry is also stepmother to Bloom’s son Flynn from her previous marriage.

Katy Perry reveals what Daisy is currently up to

Daisy is now 17 months old and has a few things that interest her. She recently asked Perry about this during an appearance on Live with Ryan and Kelly.

“What is she up to? Well, you know what I think? I think if you give a child all the toys you ever wanted, they would still want to touch the electrical outlets,” Perry shared. “I think, I don’t even know if this is on the market, but someone should make a stuffed electric plug or something.”

Host Kelly Ripa commented, “I think the goal is to keep them away from them and not make them more attractive.”

Perry joked that a stuffed animal could use “reverse psychology.” In any case, the singer acknowledged that her daughter is at a stage where she is “starting to push her limits,” including throwing food.

Katy Perry joked about the similarities between being a mom and a pop star

Perry has been a pop star for over a decade and has noticed some fun similarities between her day job and being a mom.

When Perry was a guest host The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October 2021, she joked, “Now that I’m a mom, my life is actually totally different. And yet, I realized that it’s a bit similar to being a pop star. You’re up all night, usually holding a bottle of some sort. There is vomit on the floor. And your breasts are always out.”

