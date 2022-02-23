Katy Perry has a new style when dressing and this is the reason

Throughout his career, katy perry style has become the pioneer of wearing outrageous and flashy looks that lean towards the theatrical. But lately the singer is experimenting with a new aesthetic, as elegant as it is avant-garde. Whether it’s a precursor to an upcoming album, or just a wardrobe makeover for her to kick off the new season, we like it.

The 37-year-old pop icon was spotted in New York this week in a stylish Western-inspired ensemble. The look consisted of a faux fur crop top, a snakeskin vegan fur coat, and matching pants in the same material, all by Rotate Birger Christensen. Katy Perry completed the look with a Saint Laurent bolo necklace, Poche heart earrings, a black leather Yuzefi bag, and burgundy Oliver Peoples translucent sunglasses. Keeping with the Western theme, the look was completed with fun pink and brown leather ankle boots by Paco Rabanne.

Working with stylist Tatiana Waterford has been a breath of fresh air for Katy Perry’s wardrobe.