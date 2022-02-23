Kate Winslet dazzles as she removes her makeup for the new L’Oreal commercial

Kate Winslet looks natural as she removes her makeup for a new commercial.

Kate Winslet looks natural as she washes off her makeup for a new commercial

The 46-year-old mother of three, acclaimed for her unglamorous role in the television series Mare of Easttown, has partnered with L’Oreal.

The clip, titled Lessons of Worth, marks International Boosting Self-Esteem Month.

He sees her declare, “With or without makeup, being authentically you is all that matters.”

Others on the campaign trail include Dame Helen Mirren, 76.

