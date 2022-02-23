Karol G for the first time on the cover of Vogue: here the complete interview

Carol G it is a force majeure. The ‘wild woman’ is an archetype coined by the psychoanalyst Clarissa Pinkola Estés that describes a being in Danger of extinction that, over the decades, has been able to resurface again and again. For her, the union of both words (woman and wild) makes women remember who they are, what they are up to and personifies the force that sustains them from their instinctive nature. It is a term that could seem apocryphal after the female revolutions that happened to it and that nevertheless is presented as a latent starting point for those others that are in the making. It is also something that Carol G has absorbed as fundamental knowledge.

‘Now that I am reading a book called Women who run with the wolves I have understood a lot the awakening that I had after many years,’ he assures Carolina Giraldo Navarro in interview for Vogue Mexico and Latin America. ‘When I started I was very careful that as a woman I couldn’t cross certain lines or I couldn’t talk about certain topics, or express myself in a certain way.’ She refers to the times when she was starting to build her career. ‘Sometimes I wrote a song that recounted an intimate moment I had with a person and it was a song that was saved because it was not well seen that I said how delicious it was for me, what I liked or how he kissed me.’ Her experience led her to leave repression behind and free that wild woman that today conquers the popularity charts with songs that do nothing but bring its author closer to a handful of people who have had the same feeling for years. ‘Before, women listened to men’s songs and we had to adapt them to how we would say them, but not anymore. Now there are women who express what we feel’.

The Karol G’s career could fit in many contexts. From the new wave of Latin American cultural domination that is at one of its highest points, to the awareness of an entire society that little by little has been freeing itself from rules stipulated by generations that have little place in today’s dynamics. But it is, perhaps, the role of the woman in which she performs best. ‘If a lot or a little, something I say or do can inspire women to lose their inhibitions, to live calmly, to free themselves, that is very special to me, because when I achieved it internally, it was something that took me to another level’. It is a reciprocal and universal feeling that harbors the true power of a career dedicated to the visibility of femininity, freedom and authenticity. This is possible even in collaborations of hers, like her campaign with Smirnoff, of which she has become the first latin woman to be an ambassador.

It is in his most recent record production where he seems to find the climax of that power. KG0516his album released in 2021 and whose title alludes to the day on which Carol G signed her first record contract, it is the one in which Carolina assumes herself as the symbol of a struggle that remains more and more constant and in which she is included bugthe piece that ‘ceased to be a song and became a movement of empowered women, of women who, if they are sad, know that within them is the answer to get out of it and achieve anything’. On the disk, Carol G not only does he take this philosophy to levels so powerful that it creates movements, but he does so with particular dedication. As Ivy Queen in her most matriarchal moments, it is the first time that she takes over as producer and that she writes most of the songs. KG0516.