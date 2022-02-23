Kanye West talks about Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande and Hillary Clinton on Instagram

West he also took some time to explain the issue to his long-time collaborator Kid Cudi, whom he’s annoyed with for being friends with the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member, whom ‘Ye’ refers to as ‘Skete’ instead. from Pete.

‘The reason I asked Cudi to at least talk to Skete, is because for years Cudi always made it seem like it was me and him against everyone. Now that I’m fighting for my family, he’s not by my side, this is bigger than music.” kanye-west.

This caused that West publicly cut Cudi from his upcoming album, due to his association with the comedian, but according to the ‘Day ‘N Night’ artist, they had already discussed the matter in private. ‘We talked weeks ago about this. You are crazy to flip the script and post this lie only to see it on the internet,” Cudi, 38, tweeted, ending with “you are not a friend. BYE’.

At the moment, kanye-west has continued to post messages against Pete Davidson and stating that he will not allow him to meet his children while ensuring that his account is not hacked and that he is indeed in control of it.