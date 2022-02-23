Kanye West launches collection with Balenciaga, is it inspired by Kim Kardashian?

kanye-west is in the midst of controversy, again, for its new collection with Balenciaga in which the black color is predominant; However, what most caught the attention of Instagram users is that the designs are very reminiscent of one of the most controversial looks of his future ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

To do this, just turn to see the Met Gala 2021, because kim kardashianarrived at the event with a tight black outfit that did not expose a single inch of skin, including his face. And if you did not witness the red carpet, surely you found one of the thousands of memes of which she was a victim.

And now, with the rapper’s new collection, fans of the socialite and Kanye West remembered that controversial moment that was talked about for days, because although the look was not to the liking of many, Kim stole the night and imposed a new era with Balenciaga with similar garments, such as a pink velvet jumpsuit.

This is what the Kanye West and Baleenciaga collection looks like

Through its Instagram account, the Spanish fashion firm showed 24 combinations in which black, leather and denim are the main protagonists. “Ye and Demna present Yeezy GAP designed by Balenciaga”, is read in each one of the publications.

Of course, the followers of the brand pointed out that it is a magnificent collection and said they were willing to wear more than one garment, especially the dark GAP sweatshirts that are in the looks; however, one of the designs quickly attracted attention for being very similar to Kim Kardashian’s outfit.

Despite seeing a totally different silhouette to that of the businesswoman and ex-partner of the rapper, Instagram users began to bring her name to the topic of conversation, assuring that Kim imposed it first or questioning why the inspiration of the socialite; It is important to remember that the look for the Met Gala 2021 is also from Balenciaga.

“Queen, Kim Kardashian” and “a bold move to get Kim just for this campaign, weren’t there other models available?” are some of the comments that stand out about the collection. It should be remembered that in recent weeks the former couple has given a lot to talk about due to Kanye West’s insistence to return with the businesswoman.

