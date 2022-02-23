Kanye West lashes out at Corey Gamble, the “pagan” partner of his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, on his Instagram

Kanye West attacked his mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s partner, Corey Gamble, on social media.

The rapper has drawn criticism for his Instagram activity in recent weeks after sharing many posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson.

On Saturday (February 19), West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, shared a post about Gamble, in which he described the business executive and talent manager as “pagan” and “not a great person.” .

“God has a plan to eliminate the heathen Corey never had to have been here anyway (sic),” he wrote. “And I think he’s a good person. Not a great person. A good person who used to be close to Puff’s family, then got close to Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced, she got into (sic).”

“He became TV’s version of a father figure and as always called himself ‘a REAL n****’ One time he told my wife he knew what music she should listen to So when I saw it a week later I had him removed from my daughter’s (sic) birthday party,” West said.

the artist of donda he also claimed that Gamble had “linked my wife to the liberals to a great extent,” and said that “for some reason” he thought Gamble had worked for the DuPont chemical company “or some organization of that caliber.”

West concluded his post by praising Jenner, describing her as a “hero” and writing, “I love Kris.”

A screenshot of Kanye West’s Instagram post about Corey Gamble (ye via Instagram)

“This woman is a hero and has done what she had to do to protect her family and make sure they thrive even if it means telling everyone not to listen to me I respect her work, her energy and her mind Kris is one of the best people who have succeeded (sic)”.

The Independent contacted Gamble’s representative for comment.