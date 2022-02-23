Kanye West and the harassment of Kim Kardashian now goes to his songs

The controversial and toxic journey in which kanye-west has been focused for a couple of weeks with the one who tries get kim kardashian back has gone a little further. Now, after the rapper openly asked his ex-wife on Instagram to return to him, and then, after obtaining a negative silence, virulently attacking Pete Davidson, her current partner, he has decided to draw his attention including Kardashian’s voice in one of her songs. We understand, due to the complicated situation that the former couple is going through, that without their prior consent and with the sole intention of making this event a profitable advertising strategy.

This episode, which Kim has not yet commented on, happened last Tuesday at the presentation of the rapper’s new album in Miami, a sequel called ‘Donda 2’. It was during the song ‘sci-fi’ when the public heard the voice of the businesswoman, a speech taken from the monologue she offered on the program ‘Saturday Night Live’ last October:

“I married the best rapper of all time. And not only that, he is also the richest black man in America. An absolute talented genius who gave me four amazing children.”

This is the moment that now belongs in a West theme.

By the way, if you want to listen to the artist’s new work, you can only do it through his platform Stem Player, given that he has recently refused to share his music on other platforms such as Spotify, YouTube or Apple Music. According to him, “Today, artists get only 12% of the money the industry generates. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and create your own space.” If you’re still interested, Stem Player is priced at $200about 176 euros.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and Pete seem to live apart from the attacks and messages that West dedicates to them on social networks, thus going through one of the happiest and most private stages of their lives. According to those close to the couple, the comedian “brings out the best in the businesswoman” and her family has already accepted him with open arms.

