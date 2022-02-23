Judge rules Texans QB Deshaun Watson can be questioned under oath in nine civil cases

A judge in Houston ruled Monday that Deshaun Watson can face questioning under oath in at least some of the 22 civil cases brought against him by women who have accused the Houston Texans quarterback of actions ranging from harassment to sexual assault. during massage sessions.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, filed a motion last week to delay Watson’s plea until after the 1st. April and argued Monday that such a delay would allow Watson’s legal team to secure depositions with the 22 women who are suing Watson and also allow Watson the protection of whether she, too, will face criminal charges. Watson’s deposition was originally scheduled to begin this week.

AP Photo/Justin Rex

Hardin said in court Monday that the Harris County district attorney will likely decide before the 1st. April if Watson will be criminally charged. The district attorney’s office and Houston police declined to comment on the status of the criminal case against Watson.

Hardin’s motion to delay Watson’s plea was denied Monday, at least in part.

“Deshaun Watson’s team loudly and publicly asserts that he is innocent and wants nothing more than to clear his name, yet he refuses to sit in a room and face his accusers and answer questions under oath,” the Houston attorney said. , Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the 22 women suing Watson, in a prepared statement Monday.

“Today [Watson] sought further delay; however, despite his efforts, the Court has ruled that, at least with respect to the first nine claimants, there will be no further delay,” Buzbee added.

The court ruled Monday that Watson can be questioned under oath on allegations related to nine of the pending civil cases. None of the women involved in those nine cases have filed a criminal complaint against Watson, and all of them have already provided their own statements in their ongoing civil cases.

Hardin argued in court Monday that no attorney would allow his client to give sworn testimony in a civil case when a possible criminal case looms, raising the possibility that when Watson does give testimony in the nine cases identified by the court the Monday, he will likely exercise his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

“The lawyer’s obligation is to protect the client, and as long as there is a criminal investigation going on, it’s only fair to wait to see if it results in charges or not before deciding if you’re going to bring someone in for deposition,” Hardin told reporters. after Monday’s hearing.

The 22 civil cases filed against Watson accuse him of a variety of actions during massage appointments, from refusing to cover his genitals to forced oral sex. Hardin said Monday that Watson “did not do what he is charged with,” adding, “I am hopeful and confident that that will be the conclusion of a grand jury.”

Buzbee shed at least some light on Watson’s marketing manager Brian Burney’s recent statement, saying that it was Burney who testified that the Houston Texans organization “provided Watson with the confidentiality agreement which he insisted many women will sign after a massage session.

The NFL is also investigating Watson’s case.

Watson, who has been the subject of NFL trade rumors for months, did not play all season for the Texans despite remaining on the active roster.