Juancho Hernangómez stars in “Garra”: The new Netflix movie produced by Adam Sandler and LeBron James | Television | Entertainment

In the first trailer for the movie “Claw” it became clear that great Hollywood stars joined forces with NBA giants for the new Netflix production, which has Adam Sandler and LeBron James as producers.

After a series of productions of low acceptance, the protagonist of “Son Como Niños” comes to redeem himself with a “more serious” project and bringing together a cast a little different from the one people are used to seeing on screen with him.

Juancho Hernangómez debuts with “Garra” on Netflix

The Spanish basketball player, Juancho Hernangómez performs for the first time and he does so facing a great challenge. The player for the NBA’s Utah Jazz plays Bo Cruz, a former Denver Nuggets forward discovered by Sandler.

The Ten Minutes portal reports that Stanley Beren, played by Adam in “Claw”, is a former basketball scout. His character finds an up-and-coming international player with great talent (Bo Cruz) but behavioral problems and tries to fulfill his dreams of shining in the NBA.

During the trailer, Hernangomez is seen with his 2.06 meters tall, shining on all the courts that he appears and then achieving his dreams thanks to a passionate coach, in this case, played by Sandler.

Trailer and cast of the movie “Claw”

The first look at the Netflix production shows off the impressive roster of actors and NBA players featured in the film.

In addition to Sandler and Hernangómez, the faces of Queen Latifa, Ben Foster and Robert Duvall appear in the production as main actors.

On the other hand, stars of the National Basketball Association (NBA) such as Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Seth Curry and Boban Marjanović, Timberwolves Anthony Edwards, Kyle Lowry, Jordan Clarkson, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon.

Also seen in the trailer are former league stars and personalities like Kenny “The Jet” Smith and Mark Jackson.

Adam Sandler’s new production certainly promises. The artist is a great fan of sports and having “Juancho” Hernangómez, a professional player, as the main actor, gives the film a sense of realism. (AND)

