Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner imitate the Kardashians and the video goes viral

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are world starsboth succeed in their respective careers and are one of the most stable marriages in Hollywood.

The couple is very assiduous to TikTokthey love uploading videos to the popular social network and, in addition, they are also very fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clanso they have decided to mix these two passions and the video is already viral.

THE VIRAL VIDEO IN WHICH THEY IMITATE KIM AND KOURTNEY

Neither short nor lazy, Joe and Sophie have dared to imitate Kim and Khloé and have shared the fun images on the singer’s TikTok account.

In the mentioned video both appear sitting on a sofa and imitate the sisters with an audio that has gone viral on the social network for a while now.

in the audio, Khloe is heard saying, “Ugh, I’m jetlagged in Australia.” To which Kim replies, “Yeah? Why?” and a shocked Khloe replies, “Because I just came from Australia…”

@Joe Jonas ?? ? original sound – Dash City

The sound was taken from an episode of ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘, and although it came to social networks in the form of a meme, over time it has become a ‘challenge’ on the fashion platform, TikTok.

Although in the video of Joe and Sophie, the actress, who imitates Kim, does not really write anything coherent as she types, the reality is that In the original scene, the most famous of the Kardashians is so focused on the screen of her phone that she doesn’t hear what her sister is saying.

@dashcity the typing ?? #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #fyp ? original sound – Dash City

However, the haters are always on the prowl, and they have created a very different theory about the mistake of Kanye West’s ex. Many netizens wonder if Kim was passing Khloéas all the brothers in the world do at some point, or just didn’t know what the term ‘jetlag’ meansand it is that Khloé’s face when Kim asks her why she’s jetlagged is the best moment in the video and, of course, the image that managed to turn the Kardashian conversation into meme meat, and also a ‘challenge’.

THE LOVE STORY OF JOE JONAS AND SOPHIE TURNER

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one of the funniest celebrity marriages and they love to share videos with their fans through TikTok, But how did your love story come about?.

The singer and the protagonist of ‘Game of Thrones’ met in 2016when the actress Hailee Steinfeld introduced them, after the request that the middle of the ‘Jonas Brothers’ had made and they soon began dating, although they preferred to keep their relationship away from media attention until January 2017.

They got engaged in October of that same year.. Joe Jonas decided to make the news public with an image of their hands, in which an engagement ring was seen on Sophie’s ring finger, along with a text in which he wrote: “She said yes”.

In 2019 they were married twice. The first, in June, in Las Vegas and, a month later, the great celebration in Paris took place at the Torreau castle in Sarrians. Sophie Turner wore for the occasion a wedding dress designed by Louis Vuitton that she herself shared on Instagram.

On July 22, 2020, they welcomed their first and, at the moment, only daughter, Willa.