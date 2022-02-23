JJ Macías wants to surpass Omar Bravo as the Flock’s top scorer

Jose Juan Macias He doesn’t regret going to GetafeWell, although it didn’t go well for him, he believes that experience made him grow personally and professionally.

Now he is committed to giving the best of himself to carry Chivas to the top of the MX League. He even dreams of surpassing the mark of Omar Bravowho is the top scorer in history, with 160 goals.

“Right now everything I say can sound like an excuse. That’s a thing for the past. Obviously I lacked things for me, among other situations. I am very happy to return. It was an experience that made me grow in every way, “she mentioned at a press conference.

“The truth is that I matured a lot in every way, due to situations that I went through. Personally, I feel very happy. In the decisions I make, I try not to regret it. I am grateful for the opportunity they gave me. I am very happy for how much I have grown and I will continue to do my best, ”he added.

“To the fans it is a message of confidence, that they believe in what we are doing, there are many changes. I will contribute the best of me. I want to fight for it (to be the top scorer). This topic is very far away. When you leave the quarry, you set those goals. It is a dream that I want to fulfill, ”he launched.

Jose Juan Macias reappeared in the matchday 6 game of the Closure 2022, in which Chivas lost at the last minute against his former team Lion.

