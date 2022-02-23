Jennifer Aniston’s jeans trick that stylizes

Jennifer Aniston It is a symbol of style both for its gala dresses and its casual looks. And one of the items of his streetstyle is to use the jeans folding the hem, in such a subtle and strategic way as to optimize a basic styling and stylize the figure.

The hem, a Jennifer Aniston fashion tip.

It is an ideal fashion trick for women over 40 years of age that imposes an informal touch on the outfit, and even slims the figure and lengthens the legs.

