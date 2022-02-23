Jennifer Aniston proves that you can also feel fulfilled at 53 without a partner or children

Jennifer Aniston has grown in front of our eyes, and it is that it debuted at 25 years in the 90s in the series friendswhich became quite a success.

Over the years he has achieved build a solid career that has made her one of the actresses most requested and successful in Hollywood.

Now you have 53 years, and continue adding successesbecause he is currently recording the second part of the film Mystery on board in Hawaii, beside Adam Sandler.

In addition, a few months ago he launched his own line of hair care lolaviewhich has been a complete success.

Jennifer Aniston fulfilled 53 years old on February 11, and showed that he lives his best moment both in his personal and professional life.

Jennifer Aniston happy and full at 53, without children or partner

Many women consider that reaching 50 or more without having children, or a partner, is a total failure, and that they have not achieved anything in life.

This happens a lot when compare themselves to friends, family, or other women they know, and they feel except for not having a boyfriend or children.

But, Jennifer Aniston has shown that you can be happy and feel fulfilled at this age, no matter what society says, or if your friends have one, two or more children, and a stable marriage or partner.

The famous She celebrated this day with her friends and the people who love her, and she looked very happy, moved, and pleased.

she has revealed how happy she is single, with her puppies, her friends, and family, focused on their professional fulfillment, and enjoy this stage to the fullest.

Without a doubt, he is a great inspiration and example, and shows that it’s okay not to be mothers, that’s not the only purpose we have in life, and each one chooses what makes them feel greater fulfillment.

If you want to have children, that’s fine, but if you don’t want them, or it just doesn’t happen, that’s fine too, and no one should judge you, everything is allowed, and must be respected.