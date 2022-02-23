Jennifer Aniston: “I would proudly say I’ve fucked David Schwimmer if it had happened”

As expected, one of the moments that has brought the most queue from the meeting of the protagonists of ‘Friends’, available on HBO, is the confession that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had feelings for each other as if they had been possessed by the spirits of Rachel and Ross. But nothing ever happened because one of the two was always in a relationship.

In an interview on Howard Stern’s radio show, the actress explained a little more about that mutual crush that never forged: “It was never the right time. And it wouldn’t have worked. The beautiful thing about that is that it was the feelings that were literally channeled into Ross and Rachel, and I think maybe that’s why that relationship was so strong. But no, never in my life – and Courteney (Cox) and Lisa (Kudrow) would know because they would have heard. They can vouch for me. I’d proudly say I banged Schwimmer if it had happened. But no“.

It is not the only juicy topic that the actress brought up during her time on the program. She also talked about that virtual reunion that she lived last year with Brad Pitt at the reading of the script for ‘That exciting course’, organized by Sean Penn to raise funds. In addition to saying that she had a great time and that she considers her ex “a colleague” of hers, she wanted to emphasize that there was no uncomfortable feeling on her part: “We talked, and there’s nothing weird about it, except for people who probably saw it and wanted or assumed there was going to be.“.

He also talked about a guest star on ‘Friends’ who, in his words, “It’s like I consider myself too ‘superior’ to be in a sitcom”. He remembers a time when the team was going through the dialogue and they laughed at some joke. “This person said: ‘Listen to them, laughing at their own jokes. How stupid, it’s not even funny. I told him: ‘What are you doing here?’ This is a wonderful, warm place, and you’ve walked into our house and shit on it.“. Although he did not give the name of the aforementioned, he did say: “The funny thing is that this man apologized for his behavior years later and said ‘I was so nervous that to be honest it was not my best behavior'”.

Courteney Cox and her trauma with the awards

In the interview Aniston was accompanied by Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, and the latter admitted in the talk that she felt very bad about having been the only one who did not receive an Emmy nomination for her work in ‘Friends’: “He always hurt my feelings. When every cast member was nominated except me, of course it hurt my feelings. I was happy for everyone, and then I was left thinking ‘oh, am I the only one?’ That hurts“. Few actors are as candid about the awards as Cox, who says the nomination she received for ‘Cougar Town’ was tremendously important to her: “The one thing that made me feel good – because they all won and got so many awards – I got nominated for ‘Cougar Town’ in the first season – a Golden Globe. And I mean ‘who cares?’ meant everything to me. I wanted my peers to respect me and I know Golden Globes aren’t necessarily given by peers, but I felt like a thorn had been removed.”. Although the Emmy is still resisting him, he is clear about what he is going to do with it if he wins one one day: “To the bag. I’ll take it everywhere”.