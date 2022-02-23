James Mangold will be in charge of directing the film about the life of Buster Keaton

There are names from the prehistory of cinema that still shine today with their own light. One of them is Charles Chaplin and without a doubt, the other is buster keaton. Both were silent film legends and great masters of comedy. But the truth is that it was Keaton who took the genre one step further, recreating some of the riskiest stunt action sequences in living memory. Chaplin already had the biopic adaptation of him in which Robert Downey Junior played him, but now it’s Keaton’s turn in a film directed by James Mangold.

The Middle Deadline is the one who has provided the information that Disney In this way, he chose Mangold as the manager behind the cameras and also in production. The story will be based on the biography titled Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase, although it is still too early to know the release date or the cast. The interpreter showed all his talent in films like The general’s machinist, the electric house or One week. The biopic will highlight the figure of Buster Keatonthis being a perfect opportunity to meet the man behind the myth and with the possibility of rediscovering his work, which has influenced contemporary artists as different as Jackie Chan or director Wes Anderson.

In the same way that we still do not know the face that will assume the role of Keaton, we also do not know if this will be a biopic that reviews his entire career or a fundamental period of it, such as when his career failed to sign with MGM. Ruined and fired, he ended up spending time in the asylum.

Mangold seems the ideal director for this biopic, after narrating in an excellent way Ford vs. ferrarithe film nominated for Best film at the 2020 OscarsAlso based on real events. A filmmaker who has directed several projects, repeating with some actors such as Christian baleperformer who could very well bring the silent movie star to life.