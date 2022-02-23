James Mangold to Direct Buster Keaton Biopic

James Mangold is an acclaimed 58-year-old American director and screenwriter, best known for directing two of the most outstanding films in the X-Men saga, The Wolverine in 2013 and its sequel, Logan, in 2017. Mangold had his debut in 1995 with Heavy, a film starring Liv Tyler, which earned him an award at the Sundance Film Festival. Later, in 1999, he directed Girl, Interrupted, Angelina Jolie and Winona Ryder, for which Angelina won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Currently, Indiana Jones 5, a film also directed by James Mangold, is in the final stretch of its production and has a premiere scheduled for June 30, 2023. Although Mangold continues to work on this fifth installment of the iconic saga starring Harrison Ford, it was recently announced that the filmmaker is already working on a new project. According to Deadline, Mangold and 20th Century Studios are developing a biopic based on the life of American comic silent film actor, screenwriter, and director Buster Keaton.

This film, which will be directed and produced by Mangold, is based on the book Buster Keaton: Cut to the Chase, by Marion Meade. It seems that James is the right person to take on such an important project, since in 2005 he was in charge of bringing the biopic of Johnny Cash entitled Walking the Line, a film that received 5 nominations from the Academy and 4 nominations to BAFTA. In addition, Reese Witherspoon won the Oscar for Best Actress for her spectacular performance.

Certainly, this project, where the life of Buster Keaton will be told, represents an important work, since Keaton is considered one of the best actors in classic American cinema and is also classified as the seventh best director in that country according to a list published by Entertainment Weekly. The film El Machinista de la General, starring and produced by Buster Keaton, and directed by himself along with Clyde Bruckman, is in 18th place on the list of the 100 best films of the American Film Institute, and in 34th place on the best films of all time, according to the British Film Institute.

Keaton is considered by many to be the greatest silent film comedian and one of the greatest filmmakers of all time. His work was mainly characterized by his physical humor, as he kept a completely expressionless face at all times, which led to him earning the nickname, Stone Face. Keaton’s other famous feature films include The Three Ages, The Law of Hospitality, The Navigator, The Modern Sherlock Holmes, The Seven Occasions, Steamboat Bill Jr. and The Cameraman.

