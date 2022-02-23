James Mangold to direct a Buster Keaton biopic

20th Century Studioscurrent subsidiary of Disney, and the director james mangold will develop a movie about silent film legend Buster Keaton. Mangold, who will also serve as a producer, will seek to adapt the biography of the actor called Buster Keaton: Cut To The Chase written by Marion Meade.

The book explores Keaton’s life from his beginnings in acting at an early age, having experiences that were traumatic for the actor due to the demands and pressure exerted by his father.

It also details how the process of creating his best-known films was. What The engineer of the General or The modern Sherlock Holmes. The biography also narrates other turbulent places of the artist such as the shame he had for his lack of education, the alcoholism that threatened his life and his failed marriages.

Mangold is known for making movies like Cop Land, Girl Interrupted, Walk The Line, 3:10 To Yuma and the superhero movie Logan, which at the time meant a farewell to the character of Wolverine. Recently in 2019, he received an Oscar nomination for Best Picture for Ford v Ferrari which had Christian Bale and Matt Damon in the leading roles

James Mangold currently works at indiana jones 5which will see the return of Harrison Ford as the adventurous archaeologist and legendary composer John Williams on the soundtrack.