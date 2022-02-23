It’s over! Steam sets new rules for video game discounts

Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Although Steam is considered as an ideal platform, if not the best in the age of digital content, Valve does not stop making adjustments for the benefit of all parties involved, be they consumers, publishers or developers. An iconic element of Steam has been its discounts and it is that special sales are one of the most anticipated moments by its users, although they are not exempt from details that could be taken advantage of in bad faith and that is why new rules will come into force when respect.

Steam will put order in platform discounts

Through a statement, Steam reported that it will apply new rules on discounts, which will mean the end of very large or very small discounts. According to the information provided by the platform, the changes will come into force on March 28 and will begin with the prohibition for a video game to have a discount of more than 90% or less than 10%, a decision that seems to be made after detecting that Some publishers took advantage of the platform’s algorithm by managing prices and their respective discounts.

Steam seeks to stop the manipulation of discounts

Likewise, it is considered that Steam made this decision to prevent problems with consumer protection authorities by preventing publishers from inflating prices before a special sale, giving the appearance that it is a significant discount when in fact it is not.

Regarding the new rules, Steam will apply a period of 28 days for each movement in the price of a video game as indicated in the following sections:

You can run an introductory discount, but once your introductory discount ends, you cannot run any other discounts for 28 days

It is not possible to discount your product for 28 days after a price increase in any currency

Discounts cannot be executed within 28 days of your previous discount, with the exception of seasonal Steam events

Discounts for seasonal sale events cannot be executed within 28 days of your title going live, within 28 days of your launch discount ending, or within 28 days of a price increase. price in any currency

You cannot change your price while a promotion is live now or scheduled for the future

It is not possible to discount a product by more than 90% or less than 10%

Personalized discounts cannot last more than two weeks, nor last less than 1 day

