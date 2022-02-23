“It’s not enough to be a leader”

William Ochoa is one of those responsible for the lousy moment of America at Closure 2022. The goalkeeper is far from his best version and this is shown in the statistics: in just six games played he received 13 goals, the highest figure, together with Carlos Acevedo de Santos Laguna, of the MX League.

To make matters worse, in recent times he has also become the goalkeeper with the most goals conceded in the history of Las Águilas, with 505. In addition to his poor football performance, Héctor Zelada also criticized him for his leadership attitude on the playing field: “Guillermo Ochoa wants to be a leader, but it is not enough for him.”

The azulcrema idol, in turn, assured in an interview with ESPN that the lack of leadership is one of the great evils of the squad: “This team has no weight, it has no positive leaders. There are some who want to be leaders but it is not enough for them. They don’t have (Alfredo) Tena, (Cristobal) Ortega, (Daniel) Brailovsky.”

What a soccer player from America needs

In addition, the world champion goalkeeper with Argentina in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico gave his opinion on what a professional needs to reach America: “You have to have something more than footballing ability. This team has no weight, it has no positive leaders.”

