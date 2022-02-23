“It wasn’t so bad”: Yordi Rosado reveals how much he earned per month for being in Another Roll

“Another roll” it was one of the most popular programs on the small screen where he began his career Yordi Rosadowho has become one of the favorite drivers shining on social networks where he assures that, currently, he earns better than on television.

The program led by Adal Ramones began in 1995 and almost twelve years later it had its last broadcast, all in the middle of rivalry rumors and conflict between its members who showed a great friendship before the cameras.

It may interest you: Another Rollo: This was the day Adal Ramones became Santa Claus

In addition to Adal Ramones and Yordi Rosado, actors such as Mauricio Castillo, Gaby Platas, Roxana Castellanos and Eduardo España were part of the cast of the program that continues in the memory of the public thanks to their interviews, sketches and the presentations of important singers.

Cast of “Otro Rollo”. Photo: Instagram

Stars of national and international stature attended “Another Rollo” where they carried out activities that had never been seen on television, among the celebrities Salma Hayek stands out, Britney SpearsBruce Willis, Sylvester Stallone, Christina Aguilera, Robert Williams and the Backstreet Boys.

How much did Yordi Rosado earn?

Yordi Rosado has gained popularity on social networks thanks to his youtube show where it has had important guests, however, it enjoys a long history that began with “Another roll” where, he revealed, not everyone earned the same.

“It wasn’t that bad, but it wasn’t that good either, we didn’t all earn the same, I won for ‘Otro roll’ 140 thousand pesos monthly”, he said in an interview for the podcast “El flask”.

It may interest you: Adal Ramones experiences moments of terror in the supermarket, “worse things will come”: VIDEO

He explained that at the beginning he earned little, but over time and thanks to his work his salary increased. Yordi Rosado indicated that currently some youtubers earn better as content creators than some drivers on television.

“I believe that some are earning more than what the big drivers earned at the time; for example Verónica Castro, Adal himself, Marco Antonio Regil; Those salaries no longer exist, where it exists is in the digital ”, he added.

KEEP READING:

The easter egg of Another Roll that not even Adal Ramones knew

After resounding failure in theater, Adal Ramones would return to TV with a controversial program

Is Martha Higareda a MYTOMAN? Podcast parody with Yordi Rosado arouses criticism