It has 7 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and even an underground cellar – Revista Para Ti

The international actor decided to part with his residence and asks for a total of 17.9 million dollars for it. Built in 2005, it has multiple amenities such as a spa, pool, mini bar, games room and gym. Shall we go through it together?

The renowned international actor, Matt Damon, decided to put up for sale his luxurious residence located in Los Angeles, California, at a value of 17.9 million dollars. The decision was made after he and his stepfamily moved into a penthouse in Brooklyn Heights, which cost him -about six months ago- about 16.75 million dollars.

East haven “zen” It was built in 2005 and includes seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms that span a total of 13,500 square feet. In addition, it has multiple amenities such as a spa, swimming pool, mini bar, games room, gym and even an underground cellar.

The living room is super modern. Photo: Photonews

Thanks to its Zen-inspired design, the residence allows for a grand entrance from natural lighting due to the large windows that surround it and that also reveal the incredible vegetation that makes it up.

All spaces are connected to each other, without doors or walls that separate them. This is why the rugs were used to sectorize and mark the transition between one area and the other. The style modern and elegant It is the one that predominates in all the rooms of the residence, with neutral colors as protagonists.

The main dining room has direct views towards the vegetation. Photo: Photonews

The main dining room It has a long table accompanied by ten white velvet chairs. The large window offers direct views to the outside and allows the passage of natural light. For its part, the different decorative details such as the mirror, candles and plants, complement the aesthetics of this sector.

A games room with a mini bar. Photo: Photonews

At one end of the ground floor, a game room is present with a design pool that conquers the environment. Next to it, there is a mini sector that works as a bar, with a bar and two low stools.

Two large indoor trees are located at the ends of a sliding door that allows direct interaction between interior and exterior and also offers beautiful clear views full of vegetation.

The luxurious underground cellar. Photo: Photonews

How could it be otherwise, this luxurious mansion surprises with a underground cellar with stone walls. Multiple bottles of wine are in the wooden cabinets and are provided with a suitable temperature.

In the middle of this environment is an oval dark wood table with nine gray velvet chairs. A design lamp with cold lights flies over this luxurious bogeda.

Master bedroom has a private balcony. Photo: Photonews

The main room It follows a classic decoration style and stands out for having a large balcony with two comfortable armchairs that invite you to appreciate the unobstructed views towards the vegetation that is outside the house.

The bathroom of the main room. Photo: Photonews

The suite bathroom It is characterized by being a simple decoration line with neutral tones as protagonists. It has a shower with a transparent glass door. -which allows the passage of light- and a bathtub with marble surrounds in tune with the rest of the coverings.

A fisheye mirror conquers the guest room. Photo: Photonews

Ending the tour, we meet the luxurious exteriorswhich have a super pool, spa, koi pond and lanai, and a barbecue area to eat and rest outdoors.

At night the exteriors are illuminated with candles and warm lights. Photo: Photonews

Decoration also plays a fundamental role in exteriors. The barbecue It has wood as the protagonist in ceilings and floors, and has multiple deco details such as chandeliers with aromatic candles, garlands of warm lights and vine plants.

The pool is a luxury and conquers the outside. Photo: Photonews