Is that you, Xbox Game Pass? PlayStation Now will receive this day 1 game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Microsoft offers Xbox Game Pass users multiple benefits, including the possibility of enjoying attractive premieres from day 1 on the service. Apparently, this caught the attention of Sony, who now wants to increase the value of PlayStation Now with the same strategy.

We tell you this since Sony confirmed that an upcoming premiere will arrive from its debut at its service. Much has been said about the changes in its strategy to be able to compete with Xbox Game Pass. We now know that the first big adjustment will come in March.

Find out: PlayStation prepares its response to Xbox Game Pass; would offer modern and classic games

Featured Devolver Digital Premiere Coming Day 1 to PlayStation Now

Through the PlayStation blog, the company and Devolver Digital gave good news for PlayStation Now users, as they will be able to play Shadow Warrior 3 in service since its premiere. This will happen on March 1.

“Shadow Warrior 3 it will be a PlayStation Now title at launch ”, was the brief confirmation shared by the companies. As you can imagine, this movement caught the attention of the community, which assured that Sony is undoubtedly studying the benefits of Xbox Game Pass.

Some PlayStation users were not very excited about the news. The reason? For starters, PlayStation Now isn’t available in all regions. On the other hand, many would have liked to receive Shadow Warrior 3 as part of PlayStation Plus.

Despite this, many other players believe that this is a very interesting move by Sony. Especially because of the recent reports about a new service that it would offer to its players.

The arrival of day 1 games on PlayStation Now is certainly good news for users. However, part of the community pointed out that the Xbox Game Pass offer is still better, since it offers first-party games since its debut, an alternative that Sony ruled out a long time ago for both PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.

Shadow Warrior 3 hits next week and we’re dropping all sorts of final looks at Lo Wang’s next adventure to celebrate! PlayStation Blog has four new gameplay videos and the news that Shadow Warrior 3 will be a PS Now game at launch! More details: https://t.co/JIFuigEIhF pic.twitter.com/82J6rX2hMo — Shadow Warrior 3 (@ShadowWarrior) February 23, 2022

In case you missed it: Sony Planned to Bring PlayStation Now to Mobile, Apple Documents Reveal

We recommend you visit this link to find out more news related to PlayStation Now and its catalog of games.

Related video: PlayStation paid $3.6 billion for Bungie