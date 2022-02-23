Is Derek Carr’s future still with the Las Vegas Raiders?

With Las Vegas adopting “The Patriot Way”, it remains to be seen if the quarterback has a place in the project led by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, who lead the Mark Davis franchise.

LAS VEGAS — las vegas raiders went through a turnaround season like none before seen in the recent history of the NFLand came out of it with a winning record (10-7) and the club’s first playoff appearance since 2016, second since 2002. In less than a year, the raiders they have seen the departure of the head coach Jon GrudenGeneral manager Mike Mayockinterim head coach Rich Bisaccia and their two 2020 first-round picks: wide receiver Henry Ruggs III and the corner Damon Arnette.

A new scheme was hired by the owner Mark Davis to bring the club’s sporting operations into the 21st century, looting the New England Patriots to sign the general manager Dave Ziegler and the head coach Josh McDaniels, a twist of fate that excites, but also annoys a fan accustomed to abhorring the “Patriot Way”. Anyway, McDaniels is seen as an elite offensive mind, and the raiders they do have talent on that side of the ball, from the franchise quarterback Derek Carr to elite tight end Darren Wallerup to the slot receiver Hunter Renfrowa player similar in style to cooper kupp.

College buddies at John Carroll and New England pals Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler now pull the Raiders’ strings together. Twitter @JohnCarrollU

Defensively, the raiders will change their identity under the new coordinator patrick graham because, although the defense did improve under orders from Gus Bradleythe bar was extremely low, and a good number of free agents from the raiders They are on that side of the ball. Davis He said that this is not a reconstruction, but a recharge, focused on taking the next step. Stay tuned.

Projected Space Against Salary Cap: $20.95 million under the salary cap.



Top Free Agents: QB Marcus Mariota, CB Casey Hayward Jr., RB Jalen Richard, WR Zay Jones, WR DeSean Jackson, LG Richie Incognito, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Solomon Thomas, DT Quinton Jefferson, LB KJ Wright.

Potential candidates to be cut: Two guys to watch closely are linebackers. Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski. They were signed to renew the group of linebackers in 2020, and none have lived up to expectations, with Littleton being replaced by the rookie divine deablo last season, and the frequently injured Kwiatkoski with all kinds of problems to stay on the field. Littletonhowever, has a salary cap hit of over $15.7 million for 2022.

The big question: What will they do McDaniels and Ziegler with Carr? Well, it depends if they consider it suitable for the system of McDanielsrather than any rewards they could get back through a trade. Carr He holds virtually every record for a passer in franchise history, but his career mark is just 57-70 and, in his eighth season in NFLjust played his first playoff game.

Derek Carr holds virtually every record for a past in Raides history, but has just one postseason appearance. Getty Images

Carr He enters the final year of the then-record $125 million contract extension he signed in 2017 and is scheduled to collect just over $19.6 million this year, though all the guaranteed money from his deal has been delivered. A short-term, market-cap deal could be the move here, given that Carr is a proven quarterback and provides McDaniels a starting advantage at the most important position in team sports. Unless, of course, McDaniels prefer a blank start.

Best possible scenario for the campaign break: A Carr Satisfied fits the scheme McDaniels in off-season break jobs, and marked improvement in the red zone continues. What’s more, Graham adjusts his scheme to better accommodate the talent he has at his disposal to pressure from the fringes in the Most Valuable Defensive Player the Pro Bowl Maxx Crosbyand Yannick Ngakoueinstead of forcing them to play the 3-4 scheme he has used in his previous stops.

The worst possible scenario for the campaign break: The raiders go ahead without Carrno real set plan, and free agents take a wait-and-see strategy with Las Vegas in general, the new regime in particular, and decide not to sign with the renewed raiderswho still have several areas of need, including a primary wide receiver, help line offensively and a cornerback.

First look at the analyst draft for ESPNJordan Reid: The new age Josh McDaniels It will probably bring about a lot of changes. Adding a wide receiver to the current group is a must, and improving the middle of the defense should be a priority. With the interior defensive lineman class looking strong for the second day of the draft, the raiders they could focus on key pieces then.

Priority needs: WR, IDL, CB.

First turn: No. 22.