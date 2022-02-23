Iran Castillo detailed the benefits of eating the placenta after childbirth: “It can be our own medicine”

It was on February 10 when the famous Mexican interpreter iran castle announced that she had become a mother for the second time of the little Demian. The actress shared the emotional moment through an image, where her placenta can be seen, framed with pink and white flowers.

The actress of melodramas notified her followers with a photo that impacted her little more than 700 thousand followers on her official account of one of her most popular social networks. At the bottom of an image where her placenta appears surrounded by red and white rosesthe also singer wrote:

“Any words I put here would not be enough to express my joy and happiness! Welcome Demian! We love you with all our being. Thank you for filling us with this love, ”he wrote in Instagram.

“Tree of life,” Iran Castillo wrote at the bottom of the photo of her placenta (Photo: Screenshot)

Demian is the second baby of the famous, and the first next to his partner Pepe Ramos. Ten years ago, in October 2011, the protagonist of dreamers had given birth to Irkahis firstborn.

Now, the actress who gave life to Carmen Govea on intimate enemy (2020) shared with his followers the benefits of practicing placentophagy, the act of eating the placenta raw, cooked or in pill form, after giving birth: “It’s amazing how the placenta can be our own medicine and can be used for so many wonderful things,” wrote the 45-year-old Mexican actress.

“Did you know that the placenta can help you a lot postpartum and breastfeeding by taking it in capsules? Let’s take advantage of the miracle of this organ! Thank you my heaven for the miracle of your being in this placenta!” added the renowned Mexican actress.

Iran Castillo with Pepe Ramos and their children Photo: Instagram/@castillo.iran

It should be remembered that during the first months of Demián’s pregnancy, when Iran was recording its most recent soap opera, the doctors alarmed the 45-year-old singer, because diagnosed with poor fetal developmentnews that saddened her at the time, although later they explained to her that It was all a false alarm.

And it’s that baby from Iran had been diagnosed with Edwards syndrome, so at one point a doctor had recommended terminating her pregnancy. However, after going to a specialist, the singer was also able to calm down, despite the hormonal changes in her body when she entered pregnancy at the age of 45, The doctor let her know that her baby was coming in fine, so she was able to continue her pregnancy calmly.

It was in November 2021 when Iran recounted feeling fulfilled by her pregnancy and also by the happiness of returning to star in a production with Televisa after 17 years away from the San Ángel company in SOS I’m falling in lovewhich starred alongside the also well-known actor, Daniel Arenas.

Iran Castillo is in one of its best stages (Photo: Instagram/@castillo.iran)

“Very happy and very excited for this child that I carry in my womb. I prepare myself every day to receive this baby in my arms at the right moment,” he said in an interview for TV and novels in November 2021.

In that space, she was questioned about her baby and confessed: “The truth is that I didn’t even know that I was pregnant, it was a surprise for me and for the child’s father. I found out in the recordings of the telenovela”.

The actress reported that after feeling several discomforts, she made the decision to go to the doctor as a preventive measure: “After several medical examinations and check-ups, I did not find what I had. Suddenly the news was that I am expecting a child and I receive the fact with great joy, “she concluded.

KEEP READING:

Iran Castillo shared a photo breastfeeding her baby: “The miracle of life”

With a photo of her placenta, Iran Castillo announced the birth of her baby

“With him yes”: Iran Castillo is already thinking about a wedding with her boyfriend Pepe Ramos