If my dad has something, it is that he is very demanding and hard on me: Santi

Since he was a child near the fields, Santiago Giménez has had the best adviser any footballer could have: a father who not only practiced the same profession but also became same club icon.

Chaco Giménez has been the reference figure for Santiagowho to his 20 years He presumes a great maturity, after the various complicated episodes in his short career, the same ones that today make him value sweet moments like the current one more.

“If my dad has something, it is that he is very demanding and hard with me.. Despite being his son, he is very direct, he always comes with the truth and that has worked a lot for me, “he said. Santiago in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“sometimes i’m losing myself and he comes and tells me things as they are and I react again. He compliments me in the good times, but in the bad times he has helped me a lot.”

One of the good moments was last Sunday, when he came on as a substitute against Toluca at 75′ and six minutes were enough for him to score a brace that sealed the 4-1 win for Blue Crosssame as his father saw from one of the boxes of the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

With that, Santiago He broke a drought of almost half a year, since his last goal had been on August 29, 2021, on Matchday 7 of the Apertura last year, against Pachuca.

OF CELESTIAL LINEAGE

The Chaco he spent seven years in the Machine (from 2010 to 2017). During that stay, Santiago He was already a star forward for basic forces teams in The Ferris Wheelalmost always playing with youngsters around two years older than him.

That precedent today is too useful for Santiagowho for the same reason enjoys a close relationship with the sky-blue fans, who have already seen him crowned with the title of Closure 2021.

“I see the relationship my dad has with the fanswhat he was always very loved. He couldn’t achieve that coveted ninth, but I could. That stays at home, it stays with the surname and it’s something we have in mind because we both love this club,” added the attacker.

THE MOMENTS WITH GOD

In September 2018, Santiago suffered from a thrombosis that took him away from the courts for several weeks. then in this 2022 got infected from covid-19which prevented him from acquiring physical and soccer rhythm naturally, for the start of the tournament.

“They are complicated moments that one lives, but I think there are two moments: one is when you spend it without God and the other with God; I rely a lot on my faith and I know that when you spend these moments with God you are confident that everything will turn out well, “he assured.

Gimenez remembered how it was rapprochement with God and the meaning it has had in his career.

“Just to be clear, this it’s not a religion, I don’t believe in her. It’s just a relationship with God, that’s what I’ve had. I had a personal encounter with him when he gave me thrombosis, my life was at stake and there I met God and had a personal relationship, beyond a religion, “he said.

“That has greatly influenced my career and I thank God because he was the one who allowed me to be back on the courts, he is the one who gets me out of the bad and he is the one who is always with me”.