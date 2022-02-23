Huila Lottery | Results from YESTERDAY, Tuesday, February 22, and winning numbers from the last draw

DRAW ENDED | The Huila Lottery draw has ended and the results and numbers that fell from YESTERDAY, Tuesday, February 22, are published HERE in this note. Find out the prizes and dry in this last draw of Colombia.

DRAW ENDED | The winning number of the Mayor Prize of YESTERDAY in the Huila Lottery was: 2889 series 049.

The results of the Draw 4535 of the Huila Lottery will be known from 23.00 Colombian time. find out AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE all winning and dry numbers.

This is one of the most popular gambling games in Colombia. It has a game format similar to the rest of the Colombian Lotteries, where you have to choose a specific combination of numbers. The person who matches all the numbers wins the jackpot.

Draws run every Tuesday (except for holidays). In case of coinciding with a holiday, the game will be held on the next business day.

The prize must be requested once the draw is over and the full amount will never be delivered, since the winner must pay 20% tax.

What were the results and numbers that fell in this last Huila Lottery draw?

This draw will take place from 11:00 p.m. and the results can be seen a while later by CLICKING HERE.

Huila Lottery: date, days and times for all draws in Colombia

The two draws take place every Tuesday (except public holidays) from 11pm.

Huila Lottery | Prize plan for this Colombian weekly draw

The biggest prize of the Huila de Colombia Lottery is $1,200,000. However, there are also various minor dry ones with a greater chance of being awarded.