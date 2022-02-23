Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles at the age of 53 in this video

Actor Hugh Jackman shows off his muscles on his Instagram profile in a video where he dives into ice water.

Hugh Jackman turned 53 at the end of last year, but anyone would say so after seeing him without a shirt and in a swimsuit bathing in frozen water. We have seen him in this guise in a video that he himself has shared on his Instagram profile, fulfilling his own tradition that he could not stop carrying out this 2022. “The annual plunge of the polar bear, I am about six weeks late, but age doesn’t count,” Hugh explains in the video.

But this ice water soak is also a tribute to his wife Deborra-Lee Furness after she received one of the highest honors on Australia Day. “So proud of Deb. She has today been made an Officer (AO) of the Order of Australia,” Hugh wrote on Instagram. “For nearly 30 years I have witnessed firsthand her endless generosity and commitment to her service. Her intolerance for injustice and her heart that is as big as our great country.”

Hugh Jackman also said that “today, everyone else can understand and appreciate her incredible work” and went on to call her the “greatest actress he has ever worked with” after they met on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli in 1995.

